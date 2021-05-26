SALEM — As she introduced this year's Salem Award recipient on Tuesday night, Voices Against Injustice board co-chairperson Fara Wolfson offered a sort of content warning to tell attendees what they were about to see.
"You'll see hundreds of people who have rallied around Massachusetts in marches, in caravans, in a hunger strike — a hunger strike that helped move the Work and Family Mobility Act out of committee and onto the floor for the first time," Wolfson said. "We share with you some images of just a picture of what Cosecha has been doing during the pandemic."
This year, Voices Against Injustice — previously the Salem Award Foundation — honored Cosecha Massachusetts, part of a national movement for permanent protection for immigrants living in the United States without legal permission.
The Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice is one of the ways Voices Against Injustice fulfills its mission of remembering the legacy and lessons of the Salem Witch Trials. It does so by amplifying the work of an organization or person that is fighting discrimination.
The ceremony was held virtually on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, while in police custody. It opened with a 9-second moment of silence honoring the "countless Black and Brown lives lost to police brutality in the past year," with the time referencing the nearly nine minutes that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck. The moment was caught on video and sparked marches and protests across the country all throughout the summer and fall last year.
"On a day that we honor George Floyd and his impact in mobilizing a movement, it gives us time to pause and reflect on how tragedy can be transformative," Wolfson said. "We go back 330 years to remember history and honor those who stand up and speak out today."
Cosecha launched in 2015 and today represents a decentralized network of "circles" that run in 20 states across the country, according to the organization's website, lahuelga.com.
"No one needs permission to participate in our work," reads the movement's website. "The '3-activist rule' says that once three people decide to join Cosecha, they can form a circle and get full support from the movement. As long as they follow our basic principles and vision, circles act autonomously and make the decisions that affect their work. That way, everyone can choose to participate in actions that they are most excited about."
With an organization-wide focus on protecting the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants, Cocheca MA has spent two years lobbying for driver's license access. It also provided financial assistance for more than 500 families left out of other relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and further netted food and resources to another 1,000 across the state.
Speaking first to accept the award for Cocheca, a woman who goes only by her first name Amparo said each state with a circle has "their own fights and goals, but at the national level, we have only one goal — to fight for the dignity and respect" of immigrant families.
"We know this isn't an easy fight, but if we become united, we'll become inseparable — and we'll succeed," Amparo said. "We unite with the movement Black Lives Matter because when one of our brothers is suffering, we all suffer, and that's our fight."
The event also honored two high school students as this year's Rising Leader Awards recipients: Jimena Pueyo-Garcia, from Salem High School; and Jackinia Andrea, from Salem Academy Charter School.
"The Salem Witch Trials taught us that when those with authority and people around us are left unchecked, it allows prejudice to run free and take over," Andrew said in a statement broadcast at the event. "Confronting and holding accountable those who discriminate against and target specific groups could prevent history from repeating itself."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||