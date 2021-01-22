SALEM — Cosecha Massachusetts, part of a national movement for permanent protection for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission, is the recipient of this year's 2021 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice.
The annual award is one of the ways Voices Against Injustice, formerly the Salem Award Foundation, fulfills its mission of remembering the legacy and lessons of the Salem Witch Trials by amplifying the work of an organization that is fighting discrimination.
In a statement announcing the award, Voices Against Injustice Awards Committee Chair Ana Brea said Cosecha MA demonstrates courage in the face of injustice.
“This fact, coupled with their rapid and significant work to support immigrant communities during the COVID crisis, left us no doubt that they should be this year's recipient."
For two years, Cosecha MA has led a campaign fighting for driver’s licenses for all, regardless of immigration status. Leaders in the movement say the ability to possess a driver's license is a moral imperative and an essential step in stopping the pipeline to detention and deportation in Massachusetts.
In recent months, Cosecha MA has provided financial assistance for more than 500 families left out of other relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has also supplied food and resources to more than 1,000 immigrant families across the state.
“Cosecha MA embodies the spirit of the Salem Award by raising their voices in unison to empower communities and protect human rights, ” said Voices Against Injustice Co-chair Patricia Fae Ho.
Voices Against Injustice, formerly the Salem Award Foundation, has selected Salem Award recipients since 1992, the tercentenary of the Salem Witch Trials. Past recipients include immigration rights advocate Jose Antonio Vargas, The GroundTruth Project, and Ana Maria Archila and the Center for Popular Democracy.
The organization plans to hold an online event in April honoring Cosecha MA and the recipients of this year's Rising Leader Awards for high school students.
