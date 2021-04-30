BEVERLY — The Trustees of Reservations is undertaking a $6 million project to rejuvenate Long Hill in Beverly, one of its most overlooked properties.
Plans include opening the historic house to the public for the first time, hosting music and theater performances in a newly created garden space, and transforming a farmhouse and barn into a new horticultural learning center for classes and talks on gardening.
"I'm really excited to share this with people," Long Hill director Jared Bowers said. "There are so many people that don't even know it's here."
Long Hill is a 114-acre property off Essex Street in Beverly that is most known for its naturalist gardens and rare plant species. It served as the headquarters for the Trustees until 2017 but was not heavily promoted as a place to visit, Bowers said. Long Hill averages fewer than 10,000 visitors per year, making it one of the least-visited Trustees' property.
The Trustees, a nonprofit land conservation organization, is hoping that will change with its new investment. The work is being funded as part of a $9 million donation from an anonymous donor, Bowers said. The money is also being used for a major renovation project at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover.
Long Hill was once the summer home of Atlantic Monthly editor Ellery Sedgwick and his family. His first wife, Mabel, was an accomplished horticulturalist and gardener, and his second wife, Marjorie, was a rare plants specialist. They created what the Trustees call a "delightful, enchanting landscape, surrounded by more than 100 acres of woodland." The Sedgwick children donated the property to the Trustees in 1979.
The renovation project will be done in two phases. The first phase includes a new garden on the hill behind the mansion and a covered pergola that can seat 140 people. Bowers said eight weddings have been booked for this year.
Tours will be conducted inside the mansion, which features hand-painted wallpaper from China and hard-carved woodwork taken from a mansion in Charleston, South Carolina. Bowers said recent research uncovered the fact that the woodwork was made by enslaved carpenters, and the Trustees will now be able to tell their story.
Bowers, whose previous job was manager of a historic castle and public park on an island off the coast of Scotland, said visitors will be able to use the mansion's extensive library collection on gardening to learn what is in bloom in the gardens at a particular time.
"We want people to be inspired by gardening," he said. "We want people to walk away saying, 'What am I going to plant in my garden today?'"
The Trustees have also cleared growth to restore views from the hilltop where the gardens and mansion are located.
The first phase of the project is expected to be done in June, when the Trustees will begin more extensive programming for the public. The second phase will include the transformation of the farmhouse and barn on the lower campus into a horticultural learning center, with classrooms, demonstration gardens, and a new greenhouse.
Betsy Spang, chairwoman of the North Shore Garden Club's Long Hill Committee, said the property is a "hidden gem" that has been overlooked in part because it lies at the end of a long driveway, not visible from the main road. The club has a long association with Long Hill and the Sedgwick family, and has been heavily involved in the decision-making regarding the changes.
"It's fantastic," Spang said. "It's a jewel that people don't know of. We're making people much more aware of what's there."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||