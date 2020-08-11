In 6th District race, McQuilken pitches himself as a coalition builder

TOPSFIELD — Calling himself a "change agent" and coalition builder with priorities including gun violence, climate crisis, health care and economic recovery, Angus McQuilken is seeking to unseat 6th District Congressman Seth Moulton.
"I decided to run for Congress because we are not making headway in Washington on any of the issues that matter," said McQuilken, 50, who sat down Monday in a virtual Zoom meeting with North of Boston Media Group's editorial board to discuss why he's running and what he hopes to accomplish if elected.
He faces Moulton and fellow Topsfield resident Jamie Zahlaway Belsito in the Sept. 1 Democratic state primary.
"We are simply not making any progress," said McQuilken, who, between him and his wife, Diann, have four school-age children ranging in age from 9 to 17. "If anything we are seeing steps backward. So, I'm running because I think we need leaders that can get results and leaders with the right priorities."
How would you be able to succeed where the incumbent maybe hasn't?
"I have for the past 30 years been coalition building and have used a model for change that works," McQuilken said. "To create change, you need to do at least two things within a legislative body. You need to have good relationships within your own party and across the aisle." You also need good relationships with leadership.
"But then you need to have the ability to organize constituencies of people outside of that building to advocate with you," McQuilken said. "My model for change has been to build coalitions of support for ideas that matter so we can get legislation passed that's making a difference in people's lives. I did that when I co-founded the Young Democrats of Massachusetts and built a coalition that successfully passed the motor-voter law, an early electoral reform. I did that when I served as chief of staff of (former) Senator Cheryl Jacques ..."
McQuilken said they built "coalitions of support" for a student loan tax cut, the state ban on assault weapons and the right of marriage equality.
"That's how change happens," McQuilken said. "Through coalition building."
McQuilken then went to Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, where he led advocacy efforts for four years and chaired the Massachusetts Coalition for Choice.
"We picked big fights and we won," said McQuilken, including getting Walmart to stock emergency contraception in its pharmacies.
"After the massacre of children and educators in Newtown (Connecticut), I cofounded the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, and used the same model for change to pass the nation's most effective gun laws. We have the lowest gun death rate of any state in America to show for that work, tied year-over-year with Hawaii, and we've created the model for the nation, that we know works, and the data is there to support it."
You've made gun control a top priority here in Massachusetts. I think there have been a lot of people who have tried to bring the same approach to Washington, to Congress, and of course we know nothing has really happened. How could you succeed where others haven't been able to?
"Because I have a model for change that works," McQuilken said. "What I'm going to do is I'm going to lead the process of building a nationwide coalition to prevent gun violence of all the stakeholder organizations that should be at the table. It's the same model that we used in Massachusetts. We started with five member organizations and we formed a coalition to prevent gun violence and we now have 100. That has allowed us to build enough capacity, enough advocacy capacity to out-lobby the (National Rifle Association)."
That model can be used on issues such as guns, the climate crisis and others, he said.
"We are going to have do that by organizing Americans, lifting their voices, amplifying their voices and working the coalition to demand action and not take 'no' for an answer. That's what I think we need to accomplish. It's not good enough to say: 'Wow, this hard. Throw up your hands and say: 'We're just going to have to wait until we win a few more elections before we can make any progress.' That to me is a passive approach to creating change that does not work."
But, you do have to win elections because (Republican Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell is not moving anything that the Democrats pass. Democrats have passed gun reform legislation. They've passed COVID relief. ... If the incumbent (Moulton) is actively trying to have Democrats elected, that's not passive, that's active. You are going to need get stuff through the Senate if you are in Congress. How would you do that?
"Fair question," McQuilken said. "My expectation is that the voters are going to have enough wisdom in this election to replace the current president with a very different president who will be competent and who will be a leader who will work alongside members of Congress to get important changes made and to make progress on these issues."
McQuilken said it's his hope that leadership in the Senate will also change.
"So, elections matter. Elections matter a lot. I'm not at all discounting how important it is that we win these upcoming elections. We need to. There's far too much at stake," said McQuilken, adding that if Democrats win the Senate, it will not mean a majority will want to vote for effective gun laws, including Democrats who side with the NRA.
"So, we are going to need that coalition building effort, regardless. We are going need to force the action on controversial issues ... Policy makers shy away from controversial issues and don't address them unless they are forced. My goal as an advocate and a member of Congress is going to be to force the action. I'm a change agent. I create change. That's what I've been doing for 30 years and that's what I'm looking to do as a member of Congress," McQuilken said.
You've been somewhat critical of Moulton for going against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, obviously challenging her. How would you do it differently?
"I have been sharply critical of Seth Moulton's decision to try and oust Nancy Pelosi," McQuilken said. "It was the wrong priority for this district, and it left us without a seat at the table. By taking that action he gave up his seat at the table ... That was strike one for Seth Moulton. I'll tell you about the other two, which involved his decision to run for president and his decision to become the only Democrat in the entire House of Representatives to sponsor this resolution, this Republican-led resolution to blame China for the coronavirus."
(Amid criticism the resolution could create a further backlash against Asian Americans at the start of the pandemic, Moulton withdrew his support.)
"I hope we get to talk about those strikes as well. Three strikes and you're out. But, my approach would be to build good relationships with leadership, with other members of that legislative body and in the other branch as well and across party lines because that is how you get things done."
