BEVERLY — In a time when you're not supposed to leave your home, a few local families have found a way to help out by going no further than their front steps.
Twenty Beverly families have donated to Beverly Bootstraps through the Front Steps Project, in which a local photographer offered to take their pictures for free in exchange for them making the donations.
Photographer Danielle Rodgers said the Front Steps Project was started by Needham photographer Cara Soulia and has spread across the country as people are looking for ways to help out during the coronavirus crisis.
"It's a great way to connect at a safe distance and to put photographers' time and equipment to good use at a time when lots of events are being canceled," said Rodgers, who lives in Beverly and has her own business called Prospect Hill Photography.
Rodgers said she posted the Front Steps Project on her business and personal Facebook page and got several responses within the first two hours. She ended up taking the 20 pictures over two days on one weekend.
There was skepticism about the project, she said, in the photography community with the concerns over social distancing and limiting contact with other people during the pandemic. She noted that she took her pictures before the state issued its stay-at-home advisory. She said she was careful to follow safety guidelines, staying a safe distance away from the families while taking the pictures.
"I'd text them when I arrived, they'd come out on the front porch, smile, and I'd take the picture from a solid 20 feet away," she said.
Beverly Bootstraps Executive Director Sue Gabriel said the nonprofit has been "overwhelmed" at the creative ways people have been helping out, including the Front Steps Project, during what she called "unprecedented times." Bootstraps operates a food pantry and provides other critical resources to families and individuals.
"We always rely on community goodwill and generosity and we are so grateful to see how much people care about their neighbors who are in need of food assistance and case management support right now," Gabriel said.
Two other local photographers, Jennifer Maguire and Tracey Westgate, also conducted a Front Steps Project, which had raised more than $6,600 as of Wednesday for the Acord Food Pantry, according to its GoFundMe page. The Acord Food Pantry serves residents in Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, Topsfield, Manchester and Essex.
"Everyone is just so hungry for something positive," Rodgers said. "The problem feels so big and you kind of feel helpless, but this gave people something to come together on."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.