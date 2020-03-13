BEVERLY — Some residents are reaching out through Facebook to offer assistance to neighbors who are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Washington Street resident Karen Clawson Cosmas on Friday posted a Google form, called "Beverly Neighbors Helping Neighbors," that allows people to offer or ask for community support and resources.
Cosmas said about a dozen people signed up to help out in the first two hours that the form was made available.
"I wanted to do my part to help our neighbors prepare to be ready for when folks will really start to have a need," she said.
Cosmas lives in Beverly with her husband and two young daughters and has experience as an organizer. For the last few years she's been one of the principal organizers of the Boston Women's March.
Cosmas said she noticed similar efforts online in communities throughout the state and decided to post the form on her Facebook page. The form allows people to offer to perform tasks like delivering groceries, picking up prescriptions, and providing transportation. People can check similar boxes saying they could use help in those categories.
"This is really neighbor-to-neighbor stuff," Cosmas said.
Cosmas said the assistance will be offered while keeping in mind guidance from health organizations regarding the proper precautions against the coronavirus.
One person who was under self-quarantine had already reached out for help on Friday morning, according to Cosmas. "We know there will be a lot more," she said.
"Beverly Neighbors Helping Neighbors" can be accessed at http://bit.ly/BeverlyNHN.
