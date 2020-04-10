In closed courthouses, pleas for mercy in midst of pandemic

SALEM — On Friday morning, a week after the state's highest court ruled that some pretrial detainees and inmates who had been recently sentenced could ask to be released due to the coronavirus pandemic, George Perrot's lawyer was on the phone.
Attorney Kevin Reddington was asking Judge Christopher Barry-Smith to "revise and revoke" Perrot's sentence for indecent assault and battery, open and gross lewdness, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, for an incident in Lawrence in January 2019.
On another phone, prosecutor Kim Gillespie was opposing the request, saying her office was still determining whether it would ask that Perrot remain in custody as a sexually dangerous person.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Barry-Smith, calling it "a unique set of circumstances," shaved three months off of Perrot's 18-month jail term.
The judge said that while he doesn't believe the Middleton Jail is especially dangerous, even with an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, "it is more dangerous than being released to a home where social distancing will be easier to achieve."
The hearing was one of 10 being conducted remotely Friday in Salem Superior Court.
The situation took on new urgency this week after Sheriff Kevin Coppinger confirmed the existence of an outbreak at the facility that has resulted in at least 14 inmates and seven staff members testing positive as of Friday.
An hour or so after Perrot's hearing, a lawyer for Jeremiah Weatherbee-Pike, 41, asked Judge James Lang to reconsider his $60,000 bail in light of the pandemic.
Weatherbee-Pike, of Danvers, is awaiting trial on charges of possessing child pornography.
His lawyer, Patrick Regan, argued that his client has been in a dormitory-style housing unit, where, he said, conditions are "not exactly adequate" for Weatherbee-Pike to protect himself.
Assistant attorney general Lynn Brennan argued that Weatherbee-Pike, with sex offenses on his record, is a risk to the public. And Brennan was concerned by something he wrote in a journal he was required to keep as part of his sex offender treatment in an earlier case.
"The defendant specifically wrote that his 'red flags were isolating myself in the house and stress,' and that is exactly what is going on in the world right now," Brennan argued.
Lang denied the motion.
George Perrot's guilty plea to indecent assault and battery would normally have precluded him from release solely due to the pandemic.
But that plea, the result of a plea agreement, was entered on Feb. 14 — within the 60 days that under Massachusetts law, a defendant can ask a judge to "revise and revoke" a sentence.
Reddington asked Barry-Smith to reduce Perrot's 18-month jail term to time served.
Reddington had two other cards to play: Perrot's age, 52, and underlying health conditions made him part of a population group believed to be more vulnerable to the virus — and Perrot, who had been given credit for time in custody prior to his guilty plea, had already been granted parole on April 1 and was just waiting for a release permit.
Gillespie argued that the judge was being asked to "usurp" the authority of the Parole Board, and asked him to deny the request to alter the sentence.
Barry-Smith said had he realized the potential for the virus to spread in jails and prisons when he sentenced Perrot, "it certainly would have been something I would have listened to."
He also said he doesn't see any risk to the community from Perrot's release, repeating his belief that Perrot's crime stemmed from substance abuse.
Perrot had served 30 years for a rape conviction that was twice overturned, once due to prosecutorial misconduct and then based on flawed forensic evidence. He was released in 2016.
The process for getting hearings for their clients was criticized by lawyers for the state public defender's office in a letter to the SJC last week. A lawyer for the state's Trial Court judges pushed back in a letter on Wednesday, questioning some of the claims of delay.
Reddington, who argued by phone in three different counties Friday, said he hasn't had a problem getting hearings scheduled.
Reddington said he has so far found clerks offices "incredibly responsive."
"I'm always impressed at how efficient they are," he said.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.