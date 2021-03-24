DANVERS — Longtime Select Board Member Bill Clark, School Committee Chairman David Thomson and School Committee Member Mary Beth Verry will not seek reelection on May 4.
Town Clerk Catherine Ellsworth said Johann Hunter, Alice Marie Campbell, Mark Zuberek, and Robin Doherty are vying for two three-year terms on the School Committee. As for the two three-year terms on the Select Board, incumbent Gardner Trask along with Rick Bettencourt, Matthew Duggan, and Timothy Donahue are running for two seats.
The deadline to return nomination papers to the Town Clerk’s Office was Tuesday at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, Clark said while he might not always agree with all of the candidates running for Select Board, he thinks they are all qualified.
“I’ve been here 15 years, and I would like to have a younger generation take over,” Clark, 76, said about his decision not to seek reelection. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while.”
Clark said while his age and the amount of time he’s served on the board were the main factors in his decision not to run, the stress of the past year caused by pandemic-induced Zoom meetings and the heated controversy over the Thin Blue Line flag also influenced his decision.
“I am going to miss it dramatically, but some people are never satisfied with what we do no matter how hard we try or how good our motivation is,” he said.
Clark said he still hopes to participate in local government as a Town Meeting member for Precinct 7.
“You have to give to your community if you are going to expect things to come back,” he said about why he wants to remain involved in local government. “I think we have a lot of people here who help out when we can, and we have a community as a result that is good because so many people give back to it. I hope to be active in Town Meeting as long as I live.”
He added that he enjoyed the years he’s served on the Select Board, and he is particularly proud of the decisions the board made regarding renovations at the high school, police station and Town Hall without an override.
Thomson said he’s known for awhile that his current term would be his last.
“My youngest daughter graduated last year,” he said. “I feel it is really important for people with children in the district to be on the committee, and I no longer have any children in the district so I thought it would be a good time to move away and give someone else a chance.”
Thomson, who’s served on the School Committee for nine years, said the pandemic and subsequent challenges had nothing to do with his decision.
“Overall, it’s been a really good experience,” he said. “There have certainly been some challenges, but I’m glad I did it. I learned a lot and hopefully I was able to contribute a little. I certainly wish the best for whoever is taking my spot and the other open spot. I wish them nothing but the best, and I look forward to watching and seeing how things progress and hopefully building on the success I tried to build on nine years ago.”
Verry could not be reached for comment. She had been elected to her first full three-year term on the School Committee after serving two years of an unexpired term. She is running unopposed to become a Precinct 4 Town Meeting member.
Ellsworth, the town clerk, said voter turnout for local elections, which don’t coincide with state or federal elections, has historically hovered around 8 or 9%. She doesn’t anticipate this year’s election being any different.
Still, Trask, who seeks to retain the seat he’s held on the Select Board for the past 15 years, said local elections are some of the most consequential.
“I have a personal philosophy that if I abdicate my choice, than I really don’t have a reason to complain if an official I didn’t choose does something I don’t want,” he said, adding that the Select Board controls decisions which impact local tax classification, water rates and when streets are plowed. “If you don’t vote, you are abdicating your choice of who you want, and if you give away your choice you shouldn’t complain about what happens because of those who get elected. I think local elections are arguably more important than state elections. The choice people make in local elections affects people dramatically.”
He added, “If you care about where you live and care about the town, the local election is one of the biggest elections you can participate in.”
Town Moderator Patricia Fraizer is running unopposed for another one-year term . Dana Michael Hagan, Donna Hopkins, Holly Irgens, Jessica Cargile and Joseph Younger are running for three three-year terms as a library trustee.
In all nearly 75 residents had turned in nomination papers to Town Hall by Tuesday evening — many of whom are running as Town Meeting representatives.
