SALEM — The City Council and Planning Board on Tuesday will begin to discuss Salem's latest in-law apartment reform proposal.
The reforms would overhaul existing rules governing "accessory dwelling units," small apartment-style units built within the footprint of an existing home. Current rules limit their use to relatives and caretakers. Changes would allow the apartments to be created by anyone and rented to anyone.
The joint public hearing takes place remotely on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It marks the third attempt to lessen restrictions on in-law apartments in the city. The City Council rejected the first plan in 2019 and tabled the second version last year when it became clear that the proposal would fail. This time, the proposal follows new state laws that make it easier for municipalities to pass zoning changes.
Under the state's old rules, zoning changes like the in-law apartment proposals of years past required a two-thirds majority from the City Council to take effect, meaning eight of the body's 11 members. In 2019, the plan was rejected 7-4 — a majority, but one vote shy of a supermajority. The new rules, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed in January as part of a $627 million economic development package, dropped the two-thirds requirement in favor of a simple majority vote. That means proposals like in-law apartment reform need support from six councilors to pass.
Supporters of the in-law apartment plan say it creates housing at a time when demand to live in Salem is high and gives empty nesters who have space to rent a revenue option. Critics of the plan say no one would use it, pointing to the fewer than a dozen units that legally exist under current in-law requirements. Some opponents argue single-family neighborhoods would be overrun with the apartments if the plan were to pass, because it would allow all single-family homes to essentially become two-family properties.
The city's charter allows issues defeated by the City Council in one year to be resubmitted the next.
The meeting will be held via webinar and video conferencing platform Zoom. To join, enter Webinar ID# "885 9532 1789" and the password 612181.
