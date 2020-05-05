SALEM — A three-part hearing on zoning proposals filed with the City Council before COVID-19 hit cleared their required public hearing Monday night. But it seems one of the two issues may already be dead ... again.
The City Council, in a joint hearing held remotely with the Planning Board, advanced two zoning proposals. The first, known as "inclusionary zoning" and passed unanimously, would require construction projects with six or more housing units to include affordable housing.
The other matter is a resurrected in-law apartment proposal that was supported, yet still defeated, by the City Council in 2019 and resubmitted this year with changes based on past opposition. That issue cleared the hearing in a 7-to-4 vote, which could signal an impending defeat given that zoning changes require a "supermajority" of eight out of 11 city councilors to pass. The last go-around had six in support and five in opposition.
The in-law apartment proposal, known more formally as "accessory dwelling units" or ADUs, would allow homeowners around Salem to build smaller apartments in their homes or creating exterior additions to accomplish the same. Rules exist today allowing homeowners to do so, but only for relatives or caregivers.
The proposal was created in an effort to increase rental housing supply in Salem and give homeowners a way to derive income from their homes instead of selling them as the cost of living continues to rise and price households out of the city.
The issue has drawn sharp criticism on several fronts. Opponents from the beginning have equally blasted the idea for either having no impact — highlighting that less than a dozen legal in-law apartments exist today — or having too much, with the expectation that entire single-family neighborhoods would be effectively converted to two-family properties.
"What gives you the right?" commented Bay View Circle resident Nadine Hanscom. "Build your affordable housing. I'm telling you, I'll help you do it. But don't take away our choice (to live near single-family homes). You don't have that right."
On the inverse side, Putnam Street resident Michael Cusick shared the story of a fatal fire in 2004 that centered around an "illegal" ADU that existed without the city knowing. Throughout the past year of arguing on the issue, several speakers have highlighted the need to create a legal process for ADUs in response to how many exist off the books today.
"They're already there," Cusick said, adding that the units can't be inspected because "you can't inspect what you don't know is there."
The measure was referred to the Planning Board, who will dig through the language and suggest changes for the City Council to consider in the months ahead.
"We keep returning to these wide-open, speculative things that are described in detail," said Planning Board member Helen Sides. "We understand the matter. Let's move it. Thank you."
Sending the issue to the Planning Board was opposed by city councilors Steve Dibble (Ward 7), Domingo Dominguez (At-large), Tim Flynn (Ward 4) and Arthur Sargent (At-large). The same councilors have also opposed the proposal nearly from the beginning and have also criticized — at times condemning — city government for discussing the issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Countering that, city leaders have said the proposal will be needed once the pandemic eases off to address an as-yet-unknown housing need.
