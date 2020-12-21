SALEM — Sarah "Sas" Starion had a contagious smile and motivating confidence that spread like her favorite Maya Angelou quote: "Your legacy is every life you touch."
"She wrote that on the whiteboard a lot, her journals," said Emily Starion, her older sister. "She lived by it."
But Sarah Starion had a darker side that didn't get as much sunlight as the warmth she gave to others. Now, just months after she took her own life, she has inspired a group of Salem High graduates to keep her message alive through Mental Makeover, an advocacy organization they started in 2018 to fight the stigma associated with talking about mental health struggles.
"The constant message is that you're not alone," Emily Starion said. "There's so many people who feel this way, and the more you talk about it, the better it gets."
Meet Sas
On June 2, 2017, Sarah Starion took the stage at Salem High's graduation alongside class co-president Jared Lubas. Decked out in red from head to toe, the three-year varsity volleyball standout smiled as she addressed her classmates.
"I went through three years of high school trying to be a part of every extra-curricular activity I possibly could, just to look good on paper," she said. "In my senior year, I found something that made me happy, and I chose to do it for myself — I started working at Gulu-Gulu Café as part of the school's co-op program."
It was there, Starion said, that she discovered how much she was maturing as her time in Salem started winding down.
"Embrace yourself and acknowledge the successes your life will bring you," Starion told her classmates. "Know your potential, and live off your strengths, and work through your weaknesses. Let each guide you to a balanced life — being well-rounded is important, but being balanced is everything."
Though Starion hasn't been at Salem High in three years, her impact is still felt there. In the fence by the high school pedestrian bridge over Highland Avenue, red plastic cups spell out “SAS” — Starion’s nickname — for all to see.
"There probably aren't enough words in the English language to be able to describe who Sarah was," said Angie Giancola, head coach of Salem High's junior varsity volleyball program. "Sarah was one of the most infectious and just incredible students I've had the privilege to work with. She was goofy, always confident about herself and definitely projected an air of confidence about her that was really inspiring to her teammates."
Sarah Starion would eventually become best known by Sas. The nickname, Emily Starion said, has ties to their grandfather.
"She was always sassy when she was younger. Sassafras, we'd call her," her older sister said. "She was very mad that her middle name wasn't Ann — that my middle name was Ann."
That's because Sarah's middle name is Grace, and SGS isn't as pronounceable a set of initials as SAS.
"She was just the life of the party, a huge sun," Emily Starion said. "She was always just good energy to be around, never bad energy."
That made it even harder to lose her.
'No, you're lying'
Starion was a University of Vermont junior studying food systems in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences when she died. School newspaper The Vermont Cynic reported that she died unexpectedly in her apartment on May 14. She was 21.
A community-wide email from Annie Stevens, the school's vice provost for student affairs, extended "our deepest condolences to Sarah's family. Our sincere thoughts of care and sympathy are also extended to the friends, faculty, and staff who knew her." A GoFundMe campaign to help pay for memorial services quickly came together and raised more than $23,000, blowing past its $10,000 goal.
The news was punishing for Starion's family back home. Emily Starion recalled the last time she saw her little sister — on Mother's Day, "and I didn't know it would be the last."
"When I found out, I was more shocked," Emily Starion said. "It was like a 'no, you're lying' kind of deal. It has had a huge impact on my life, and I'm starting to change my point of view on how I see things — more like life is too short, and you'll never know when it's the last time you'll see somebody."
The news also shocked Emily Lonergan, Christian van de Stadt, and Brandon Mustafaraj, the 2015 Salem High graduates behind Mental Makeover.
"I'll never forget the day I found out. Sarah was one of my teammates, one of my friends in high school, so that grief hitting me was like nothing else," Lonergan said. "We had already been doing this work and had Mental Makeover set up. We talked about these problems a lot, talked about how we can talk about suicide and suicide prevention.
"Those were topics in our work and social media," Lonergan continued. "But it just really hit me and came to life that this was real, that one of my friends had taken their life. It was scary, and that was the moment where I was like like, 'I know I have to continue this work.'"
Keeping Sarah's legacy alive
Sarah Starion represented "the first time that someone we knew and grew up with suffered so immensely that they ended up taking their own life," van de Stadt said. "Using Sarah as kind of a vehicle to show that people aren't alone... originally, it was just a post we made on Instagram with the Salem witch on it. It was shared hundreds of times, and then we decided to make this merchandise collection."
The organization's online shop includes clothing donning encouraging phrases of togetherness. One hoodie reads, "you are so much more," while another says "the world is a better place with you in it."
One particular hoodie, however, carries the item name "In Loving Memory of SAS." It has seven words printed along the front: "Your legacy is every life you touch."
Proceeds from the hoodie go toward a scholarship being formed at Salem High.
The quote "has kind of been the cry of lament and joy, and celebration, in Sarah's life, in her passing," Giancola said. "We've wanted to consider the ways that Sas inspired us, touched our lives, motivated us to be the best versions of ourselves, and in turn, we really want to encourage people to be for others who Sarah was."
The essay prompt for the scholarship is still coming together, but it focuses on Starion's quote: what does this quote mean to you? How does your approach to life continue Sarah's legacy of life and love?
"She was always uniquely herself, so of course that meant insecurities and carrying burdens and the weight of things on behalf of other people, because she was incredibly empathetic," Giancola said. "When we think about... 'why is this significant to you, to carry on Sarah's legacy?' A lot of it is about, 'what does it mean to be with people in their suffering and celebrate with them in their joy?"
And that, Giancola said, is what Mental Makeover is all about.
"For them to really use their platform to raise awareness and end the stigma... Emily (Lonergan) was a volleyball player for me too, and I'm so proud of them," Giancola said. "We can lament, grieve and be in the darkness, but we can also celebrate and rejoice Sarah."
For more information on Mental Makeover, visit mentalmakeovertoday.com.
