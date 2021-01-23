SALEM — As a prominent activist in the 1960s, Angela Davis knows a social movement when she sees one.
On Friday, Davis told Salem State University students that they are in the midst of another key time in history when causes like racial justice and equality can continue to be advanced.
"This is an important moment," Davis said in a keynote address to cap off Salem State's weeklong 31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King celebration. "This is the time when the real work can be done. This is when we can really seize the time. We cannot sit back and relax now that what's-his-name is no longer in the White House."
Davis, 76, was a member of the Black Panthers in the 1960s and served 18 months in jail before being acquitted of charges that she aided the escape attempt of a prisoner and fellow radical activist in the early 1970s. She went on to become a college professor, lecturer and the author of several books.
In her talk and question-and-answer session for Salem State held via Zoom, Davis said there are similarities between the activism of the 1960s and the current movement for racial justice.
"We recognize today and we recognized then that ordinary people can influence the development of history," she said. "We need collective organization. We've lived that lesson. I am very hopeful precisely because of the new forms of organizing that we have witnessed among the younger generation."
Davis told students and others in the audience that she liked Salem State's Martin Luther King celebration theme, "Keep On, Keeping On: From Struggle Comes Strength."
"I really love it," she said. "It brings back memories of Curtis Mayfield's music, how it pushed us to continue our struggle and move away from the darkness until everyone is free. We just keep on keeping on."
Still, Davis said, the white supremacy movement also remains strong, as evidenced by the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters.
"Unfortunately too many people are hanging on to the past and taking refuge in white supremacy," she said. "Others of us want change. We want deep change. We want structural change that will initiate a long overdue process of ridding our institutions of the embedded racism that has defined them."
During the Q-and-A session, Salem State student Richie Cadet asked Davis what advice she had for young BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) voters who feel a "sense of betrayal" by Vice President Kamala Harris over her track record as a prosecutor in California.
Davis said that neither President Joe Biden nor Harris were her first choices, citing Biden's involvement in the passage of the 1994 crime bill.
"At the same time, I can argue that I don't necessarily believe that electoral politics will lead us in radical directions," Davis said. "That's the lesson we learned from the election of the first Black president. So many people went home and thought he would be the one to carry the ball from now on. We cannot assume that either of the candidates (Biden and Harris) is going to lead us in the direction we want to go."
Davis said people must continue to pressure elected officials and "force them with our collective power to remain on the right side of history."
"Rather than simply looking toward them, let's look toward ourselves and say, 'What can we do that will make it impossible to roll back the gains we've made so far and pressure them to move forward?'"
Student Toiell Washington told Davis that she was struggling with what form her activism should take, so she created a card game called "Meet The Colonizers" that will teach people how to dismantle systems of oppression. Washington asked Davis how young activists can find their place in their movement beyond just protests.
"They should follow your lead," Davis told her. "My advice is always to ask oneself first, 'What gives you joy and pleasure? What is going to sustain your attention?' Activism is not formulaic. It can be expressed in a myriad of ways."
Davis advised young activists of the importance of "intersectionality" — the concept that discrimination is based not just on race, class or sex but the interaction of all of them. And she said that white people need to join the fight against racism and not leave it to people of color.
"The legacies of white supremacy will have to be overturned also by white people," she said.
