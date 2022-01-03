PEABODY — Richard Melville would be proud. His kid is now running the "loud show."
Ryan Melville took the presidency of the City Council during its inaugural exercises at City Hall Monday night. The event also saw the oath of office delivered to newly elected councilors and members of the School Committee, Municipal Light Commission and the Trustees of the Peabody Institute Library.
When he was a child growing up in Peabody, Melville frequently overheard City Council meetings watched by his father, Richard "Rick" Melville, who died in 2011. He recalled Peabody TV having lower volume than other channels, meaning meetings had to be cranked.
It became known as the "loud show."
"It was always so loud, and a couple times, I said to my father, 'why are they yelling?'" Ryan Melville said shortly after assuming the body's leadership role. "He said, 'that's just Dave Gamache.'"
Gamache, sworn in Monday night to represent Ward 5, was the one who nominated Melville for the position. The body voted unanimously beyond Melville throwing a traditional "present" out when called upon to vote.
"I hope to look back to 2022 as a productive and consequential year in our city," Melville said. "I hope we have spirited, respected debate between each other. I ask that this Council be prepared and willing to compromise while still holding true to the principals of the residents."
Melville also gave voluminous praise to city staff for keeping the lights on for city operations within the pandemic, as Peabody continues to serve as a destination for many sectors of society.
"It's imperative we all understand Peabody is in competition," Melville said. "We're in competition with our neighboring cities and towns who have similar populations or are similar geographically, along the 114 corridor."
In his inaugural remarks, Mayor Ted Bettencourt boasted the city's strong financial standing after two years of a global pandemic unleashing chaos on Main Street and in the walls of the Northshore Mall.
"We've all experienced challenges we didn't see coming, and we've had to make decisions and votes on matters that didn't exist on our radars before," Bettencourt said. "There was no existing playbook on how to govern during a pandemic."
Bettencourt also honored Louis "Lou" Cersosimo, a local legend who recently died. Cersosimo served Ward 2 on the City Council for 26 years, but he was perhaps better known for his ownership of Lou's Richdale at the corner of Lynn and Washington streets for decades.
As his remarks continued, Bettencourt boasted the strength of Tanner City's housing market, one of several things working in Peabody that need to be harnessed going forward.
"There's an ancient proverb that says it's better to light a candle than curse the darkness," Bettencourt said. "Peabody is a very strong community. We're made up of a very resilient people. I have great faith we'll emerge from this challenging chapter stronger than we were before, that from the darkness will emerge great light."
Visit bit.ly/3JGjBAv for more coverage of this event.