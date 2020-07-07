In Peabody, Vadala 'hitting the ground running'

PEABODY — Joshua Vadala took over as Peabody schools superintendent on July 1, at an unprecedented time for the district.
The former Revere assistant superintendent takes the helm as the district continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and from the deaths late last year of Superintendent Cara Murtagh and High School Assistant Principal Judith Maniatis
“We’ve been fortunate to have the benefit of Dr. Vadala’s experience and insight during a very difficult school budget process and we are grateful for his willingness to hit the ground running during the transition period,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who is also chairman of the School Committee.
On March 19, the School Committee quickly moved to offer Vadala the job after a round of interviews in a mostly empty Higgins Middle School library.
A Gloucester native, Vadala, 43, attended St. John's Prep and Boston College, where he received a bachelor's degree in elementary education and human development and a master's degree in education in moderate special needs. He holds a doctorate of education in leadership in schooling from UMass Lowell.
In April, Vadala signed a three-year contract with an annual salary of $200,000.
Much of his career has been spent in Revere schools, where he started as a classroom teacher in 1999.
In 2004, he worked as a special education and math teacher at Westford Academy, then moved into administration in Revere as an evaluation team leader at Revere High, assistant principal and principal at the Whelan Elementary School and, for the past four years, assistant superintendent.
Vadala has worked behind the scenes with former interim Superintendent Marc Kerble to help craft the recently approved $74.8 million school budget for the district, made up of 10 schools and roughly 6,100 students. The spending plan is down $2.5 million from last year's school budget, thanks in part to an agreement to move costs for custodians and tradespeople to the city budget and the shifting of salaries for paraprofessionals to grant funding.
"He is versatile, very knowledgeable about school structure, does not hesitate to make decisions, and understands all aspects of state and local budgets," said Kerble, who added tha Vadala already knows a lot about Peabody. "He should be hitting the ground running."
Like Peabody, Revere's budget has had its lean years, Vadala said, so he knows the importance of preserving as many jobs as possible.
Vadala also interviewed finalists for the new principal of Peabody Veterans Memorial High. The district hired Steven Magno, the former principal of the SeaCoast High, an alternative high school in Revere. Magno, who grew up in Peabody, also started July 1.
While Vadala officially took over July 1, he's been an active presence at Peabody School Committee meetings on Zoom during the transition.
Vadala said he was thankful to those in Revere who gave him the leeway to transition into his new role in Peabody.
In a traditional year, the budget would have been approved before he arrived. But with so much uncertainty, given the pandemic's impact on state education aid, Kerble brought Vadala into the mix.
Vadala has also taken an active role in crafting COVID-19 reopening plans for the fall.
Vadala said he is optimistic about the fall reopening, given state guidance that has been endorsed by medical professionals.
Vadala and his wife have lived in Peabody for about 10 years. The couple have three daughters, a fifth-grader, a third-grader and a kindergartener at the South School this past school year. Being a Peabody parent, he will be able to see what students are experiencing in school, he said.
"It will serve me well to sympathize with parents," Vadala said.