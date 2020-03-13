SALEM — The city's decision on Thursday to close its schools through March 27 wasn't one the district took lightly.
There were several factors to consider — among them, the district's capacity for remote learning and how the city would help families who also rely on the schools for meals and child care during the day.
Despite the unanswered questions, closing all schools had become the best-case scenario for controlling the spread of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, in Salem.
That's the conclusion the School Committee came to Thursday night, during a meeting that included most of the district's school principals, headmasters, and administration.
"We didn't know we'd be here last night, and here we are. However, we do know a lot about how viruses spread, and we can use that information to inform our decisions," said School Committee member Kristin Pangallo. "I do think we need to close, and we need to close now. It's very clear in the basic math and the data."
Salem High School was dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and city schools were closed Friday, after the district announced that high school interim principal Samantha Meier was self-isolating after traveling to France prior to it becoming declared a Level 3 nation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The designation was established to ward off "non-essential travel" due to "widespread sustained transmission," according to the CDC.
At Thursday night's meeting, school officials needed to determine whether Salem would have school on Monday.
This was a hard question to answer, Mayor and School Committee chairperson Kim Driscoll said. For starters, school provides an invaluable — and free — source of child care for working parents. It also feeds children who may not have as much food at home.
At the same time, if one child gets sick at school, hundreds could get sick.
"Are there ways that we can handle the problem surrounding child care and the others? Are there solutions we as a community can enact?" Driscoll asked. "Enact is the word I'm struggling with. ... There's a domino effect when we don't have schools. There are partners who also don't have staff, because they have to take care of their own children."
Pangallo said the virus "is a problem we could work together to solve."
"Are there solutions to solve the problem of exponential spread of the virus?" she asked. "Other than closing?"
"Based on what we know," answered Driscoll, "I don't have another good solution for stopping the spread of the virus."
The conversation then shifted to how the district can continue to serve children. Food services director Deb Jeffers said they're exploring ways to use the bus routes of affected schools to deliver breakfast and lunch. For families not on bus routes, the district could open central kitchens.
"The meals will be assembled in the district's kitchen from ingredients we have on hand," Jeffers said.
Should school need to continue virtually, district IT director Matt Killen said grades 6 through 12 are "well provisioned to deliver services remotely" due to the schools issuing devices like Chromebooks to students. Beyond that, "we have a significant number of additional devices that are available as well to the lower grades," he said.
For families who don't have internet, there could be ways to offer network hotspots.
One member suggested using Salem Access Television to reach children at home, at which point another pointed out that some at home don't have cable TV.
Assistant Superintendent Kate Carbone admitted that, for the past few days, she's been more focused on working with the superintendent on non-academic and operational issues within the schools.
"We have taken this on in earnest, and it's one of those problems — as Dr. Pangallo said — that there's a solution to it," she said. "So the goal is to provide authentic and meaningful experiences for students, and we'll continue to work on that."
Pangallo, a chemistry professor at Salem State University, asked students and families to understand and appreciate the severity of the district's decision.
"Just because you aren't feeling sick doesn't mean you can go out," she said. "I don't want to scare people. The reason I'm saying this is I do think we can beat this."
Superintendent Kathleen Smith agreed.
“This isn’t a snow day — and I’m not being facetious here,” Smith said. “This is taken very seriously, making this decision — listening to the governor, the state of emergency — quarantining ourselves, social distance.”
