In State of the City, Cahill remembers lives lost, looks ahead

BEVERLY - Mayor Mike Cahill used his annual State of the City address Monday night to remember the 199 Beverly residents who have died from COVID-19, while also expressing hope for a return to the "familiar" in the coming months.
Speaking during a remote City Council meeting, Cahill said the exact toll of the pandemic in the city will probably never be known, and said the mental and physical toll will likely lead to more loss in the weeks and months ahead.
At the same time, he thanked the people of Beverly for their sacrifices and their efforts to protect each other from the virus, while cautioning that precautions still need to be taken.
"In many ways we are almost there," Cahill said. "And yet, together we still need to be vigilant and we still need to respect the virus."
In a 25-minute speech, Cahill said the city has managed its finances well while dealing with decreases in local revenue streams like vehicle excise taxes and meals and rooms taxes. He said the city's strong bond rating has enabled it to borrow money at record low rates, meaning less money going to pay interest and more to delivering city services.
Cahill said the city has taken several steps to do its part in what he called the country's "long overdue reckoning on race," including holding anti-racism trainings for city employees, elected officials and volunteers. The city created a full-time position of director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and hired a consultant to lead a race equity audit, among other steps.
"Key to these efforts is the recognition that we are only getting started, and this work needs to become embedded into our daily work both now and for the long term," Cahill said.
Cahill said the city is also making progress on plans to plans to protect the city from the impacts of climate change and to cut greenhouse emissions while converting to clean energy. The city expects to receive its second electric school bus this summer, and secured a grant to plant 70 new shade trees throughout downtown neighborhoods, he said.
Cahill gave updates on several projects. He said the new police station will open by late summer or early fall; the waterfront restaurant at the former McDonald's site has a planned opening of summer 2022; and the redevelopment of the former Briscoe Middle School building into affordable senior housing and artist space could start construction in 2022 and open in 2024.
Cahill also said the city and state are considering putting in a roundabout at the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road.
Looking ahead to the warmer weather, Cahill said the city is preparing for a more active summer in terms of the summer camps and park season, summer concerts at Lynch Park and Beverly Common, and Homecoming. The Senior Center is preparing to reopen this spring, and many local restaurants will have expanded outdoor dining, he said.
"We will continue all our efforts to provide more opportunities to regain what we know and love of this community in the coming months, all the while continuing to take the safety measures needed to ensure that we do come out the other side of this most difficult time healthy -- and soon," he said.
