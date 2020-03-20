BEVERLY — With the threat of coronavirus keeping people indoors, some North Shore neighborhoods are finding creative ways to stay connected.
Thirty residents in the Cove neighborhood in Beverly have signed up for a "Door-to-Door" event that encourages people to decorate their doors with a spring theme. Neighborhoods in Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester have started similar events.
In Ryal Side in Beverly, the civic association is encouraging residents to string lights on their homes and around their yards.
"It creates a sense of community and also brings some joy to the neighborhood with the hope that by spring we're all back outside," said Kim Blyth, one of the organizers of the Cove event.
Blyth came up with the door-decorating idea along with neighbors John and Liz Mullady. Families are encouraged to used recycled goods to decorate their doors.
Organizers planned to create a "door scavenger hunt" map on Facebook listing all of the participating houses, providing an incentive for people to get outside while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.
"The Cove area is so great because it's such a tight-knit community," Blyth said. "If there's any silver lining to this it's that we'll all walk away closer and knowing each other better."
