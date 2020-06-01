'Inappropriate' tweet from Salem PD account targets Walsh, Baker

SALEM — Officials say they are looking into what they are calling a "wildly inappropriate" tweet sent from the Salem Police Department's official Twitter account on Monday morning.
The tweet, which has been deleted, targeted Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker.
"(S)o you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can't go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State," read the tweet, which was posted just before 10 a.m.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll responded in a tweet:
"This is completely inappropriate and does not represent the position or values of the City of Salem or the Salem Police Department. I have spoken with the Chief and this matter is being investigated."
The police department also responded on Twitter, "The earlier tweet was not authorized and in no way reflects the beliefs of the Salem Police Department. We deeply apologize to Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker"
This story will be updated.
