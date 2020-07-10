Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.