SALEM — Another zoning measure aimed at addressing the housing crisis in Salem was defeated by the City Council Thursday night despite having a seven-to-four majority in favor.
The "inclusionary zoning" ordinance, built to require all housing projects with six or more units to include affordable units, was the latest measure to be rejected by the City Council for not having the two-thirds supermajority consensus required for zoning-related changes.
The vote came after more than three hours of often charged debate between councilors over the ordinance, with a focus on concessions Wednesday night and hostile remarks Thursday as the fate of the ordinance started to take form. Ward 2 City Councilor Christine Madore talked about homeless families in the city she sees regularly in part of her remarks.
"This is happening every single minute we're having this discussion," Madore said. "So if this fails tonight, perhaps I can send folks who are asking me where to find their next rental apartment ... to the councilors voting against this for rental leads in Salem."
Councilors avoided the ordinance's defeat on June 25 by sending it back to committee when it became clear there weren't the eight votes needed to pass the measure. Since then, city officials have worked with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to work out scenarios under which the affordability requirements could be tweaked without causing projects to not be profitable.
That conversation led a largely collaborative ordinance committee meeting Wednesday night to move the measure forward with 12 percent of units priced at or below 60 percent of area median income. It maintained a 25 percent density bonus that would award developers by letting them build more units to make a project profitable, a sharp sticking point among opposition. It also dropped "fractional units," meaning projects with partial units from the percentages would require developers to pay into a housing trust fund for that portion of a unit.
Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble made several attempts in recent weeks — including one Thursday night, which failed 4 to 7 — to have the density bonus removed. Wednesdays, councilors committed to lowering the number if data from the MAPC showed it was possible, which had many leaving the meeting Wednesday thinking eight positive votes may be achieved to get the matter a supermajority.
Ultimately, that didn't happen.
"I think growth is absolutely needed, but it doesn't have to be only luxury apartments," Dibble said. "Building a couple thousand luxury apartments in Salem recently and under permitting and under construction... those being built, combined with tax bills keep going up, is driving up rent."
Domingo Dominguez, an at-large councilor and negative vote, added that city Mayor Kim Driscoll has led the city for 14 years and not addressed the housing crisis during that time. Dominguez has frequently voted against Driscoll's efforts, as has Dibble and the other two negative voters.
"I've lived in this community for 25 years," Dominguez said. "We've had 14 years of this administration and have no results. We have the opposite."
Dibble and Dominguez were joined by Tim Flynn in Ward 4 and at-large Councilor Arthur Sargent in opposition, while the remaining seven councilors voted in favor.
"We're in here debating density bonus. We're not talking about the people who need affordable housing, because we're talking about how much developers will make," said at-large Councilor Conrad Prosniewski. "We're holding these people hostage because we don't want developers to make so much money."
As the conversation wound down, and just before Dibble's bid to cut the density bonus failed, Madore issued one more challenge to her colleagues. She was in part responding to a heated response from Dominguez over her prior comment suggesting to send those looking to rent to them for housing ideas.
"I didn't say who's going to vote no. I think there were some assumptions made in the comments from the at-large councilor," Madore said, referencing Dominguez. "However, I did also say we can definitely disagree on how to address affordability. And if this gets voted down tonight, I'd like to see the councilors who vote against this to bring in an ordinance to address affordability."
