Incoming PVMHS leader seeks to cultivate teachers

PEABODY — The incoming principal of Peabody Veterans Memorial High has put an emphasis on cultivating high-quality teachers in his role as a school leader — and isn't afraid to roll up his sleeves to do so.
"Teachers are the most important for student learning," said Steven Magno, 44, currently the principal of Seacoast Alternative High in Revere. "They're the person that students meet every day. It's important that we have good teachers and high-quality teachers delivering high-quality instruction."
Magno, who started his career as a special education teacher, is coming to Peabody High July 1 with 22 years experience in education, all of it in Revere. For the past 10 years he has been an administrator, first as the assistant principal of the 2,000-student Revere High, and for the past four years as principal of the 65-student Seacoast High.
On Tuesday, his appointment to lead the 1,400-student Peabody High was announced by Superintendent-elect Josh Vadala, Revere's assistant superintendent who is also transitioning to a new role leading Peabody Public Schools.
Magno said a contract has been proposed but has not been finalized. He said he looks forward to working at Peabody High and bringing some stability to Peabody schools, which were rocked at the end of November by the deaths of Superintendent Cara Murtagh and High School Assistant Principal Judith "Judie" Maniatis.
"In the last four years as principal of the building that I'm in, I've taken a really hands-on approach to going out and finding good teachers that are a good fit for students," he said. "As a principal of an alternative high school, not only do you have to find people who are licensed in their field at the high-school level, but you also have to find people that ... want to work in alternative ed. You don't do that by just sitting on the sidelines. You have to go out and find and recruit and build those people up."
Magno says meaningful change must come from the bottom up and include feedback from teachers and students.
"You can't make change for the sake of making change," Magno said.
Magno grew up in Peabody and went to Burke Elementary School and the old Higgins Middle School before attending St. John's Prep in Danvers. He graduated from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, earned his master's at Salem State University.
He has deep roots in Revere's schools. His father, Ralph, who lives in West Peabody, taught there for 39 years. He's a retired science teacher from the old Garfield Junior High in Revere.
"My mother and father are both ecstatic about this," said Magno, who lives in Lynnfield. "It's nice to come back to the community where you grew up, where you were raised."
Magno has also worked closely with Vadala over the past four years in redesigning Seacoast High's program of studies to better serve students' competencies.
"He has truly been supportive and helped shape the redesign of Seacoast High School through alternative pathways for students," Magno said. "I'm excited about continuing the work with him in Peabody now."
Taking over the high school during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a challenge. Magno has to build relationships with teachers and staff during a time of social distancing.
"I'm ecstatic we are able to have him," said John Olimpio, who served on the search committee that screened applicants. "I was impressed with him. He certainly has knowledge and his background in special education ... really jumped out at me." Olimpio also serves on the School Committee's special education subcommittee.
"I think we had a high-quality selection of candidates to choose from," said Mary Henry, president of the Peabody Federation of Teachers and a member of the search committee. "He was well respected and is deserving of the job. I look forward to working with him."
School Committee member Joe Amico has taught for 19 years in Revere. While he never worked with Magno, he has only ever heard good things about him.
"He was the type of person — Revere is not an easy place to teach — he was the guy kids went to to help them out," Amico said.
"It makes me feel very encouraged, and I think Mr. Magno will do a wonderful job at the high school," said School Committee Vice Chairperson Beverley Griffin Dunne about her impression of Magno from what Vadala said of him.
||||