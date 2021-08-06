PEABODY — More than 30 locals have launched campaigns for public office in Peabody, according to City Clerk Allyson Danforth, and 18 of those city residents are running for 11 seats on the City Council.
Julie Daigle, a former city official and former Peabody Chamber president, and John Salisbury-Rowswell are challenging Incumbent Ed Charest in Ward 4, while Stephanie Peach, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for state representative in 2016, will appear on the ballot next to longtime councilor Jim Moutsoulas in Ward 3. First-time candidate Matt Molk and former Ward 5 Councilor Dave Gamache launched bids against Joel Saslaw in Ward 5, and Bukia Chalvire, who ran against Charest in 2017, is running at-large against incumbents Jon Turco, Anne Manning-Martin, Tom Rossignoll, Ryan Melville and Tom Gould. Karen Marie-Cohen is running against Ward 2 incumbent Peter McGinn, while Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton and Ward 6 Councilor Mark O’Neil are running unopposed.
Preliminary elections — which will be held for Peabody Municipal Lighting Commission and the Wards 4 and 5 City Councilor seats— will be held on Sept. 14, and municipal elections will be held on Nov. 2.
“I've been working for Ward 4 rather intensely for quite a number of years,” said Salisbury-Rowswell, who ran an unsuccessful campaign against Charest in 2019. “The issues are pretty much the same. We are not well represented at all.”
Salisbury-Rowswell, who works as a molecular biologist, said if elected to the City Council, he plans fight against overdevelopment and poor development in Ward 4.
“You have to have somebody willing to take Ward 4 concerns first. That is what a ward councilor is supposed to do,” he said, adding that he is particularly unhappy with the current City Council's handling of a 40B project which would allow for 133-unit condo complex at the former J.B. Thomas/Curahealth hospital property on King Street. “The Ward 4 councilor is supposed to push back, and I don't see either of the two candidates pushing back, so I had to get in.”
Daigle and Charest, who are also running to represent Ward 4, previously said they were looking forward to an exciting campaign season.
Marie-Cohen only recently announced her campaign for the Ward 2 seat.
“I believe one of the greatest benefits a ward councilor can be to a constituent is to build and mentor each willing individual as to what is their role, duty and responsibility as the sovereign, and what our role, duty and responsibility is as the servant. When there is mutual understanding and respect, amazing things can be accomplished for everyone’s benefit. The citizens can finally feel they have trust in that person,” she said in a statement.
In the statement, Marie-Cohen said she is particularly interested in addressing Ward 2's rat issues and unsatisfactory road conditions. She added that she would love to see increased communication between the Ward 2 councilor and constituents,
"Many other residents, including myself, have little to no familiarity with their representative," she said in a statement. "I think it’s time to set a different example. It’s time to choose someone who understands, among other things, personal accountability, positive action, cooperation and respect for the liberties and rights of individuals and businesses."