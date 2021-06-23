Incumbents finish strong in Marblehead selectman race

MARBLEHEAD — The incumbents led the 15-way Board of Selectmen race in Tuesday's election, though totals for a write-in challenger leave the outcome of the race in question.
According to unofficial results on Wednesday morning, incumbent James Nye narrowly topped the ticket with 2,184 votes, followed by fellow board members Jackie Belf-Becker (2,149 votes) and Mose Grader (1,985 votes). Erin Noonan and Alexa Singer round out the remaining seats, with 1,813 and 1,780 votes, respectively.
The crowded race for selectman drew the most attention on the ballot this year. In addition to three incumbents and 11 challengers on the ballot for five seats, Anne Stevenson ran an organized sticker campaign. That forced hand tabulation of results to determine who was written in on each ballot.
This year's town election saw had four contested races and two ballot questions to pay for articles that cleared Town Meeting in May with debt exclusion overrides of Proposition 2 1/2.
School Committee incumbent Meagan Taylor handily beat challenger Jennifer Schaeffner, 2,128 votes to 1,786. In the Light Commission race, incumbent Karl Johnson led the field and was followed by Simon Frechette, one of the race's two challengers. Incumbent Nathaniel Burke finished fourth.
In the Recreation and Parks Commission race, five seats went to four incumbents and challenger Karin Ernst, who finished far ahead of incumbent Gerald Tucker Jr. to knock him off the commission.
The ballot also had two debt exclusion overrides of Proposition 2 1/2. The first was to pay for a new pumper truck for the fire department (article 32 from Town Meeting in May), and the second covered costs for a remodel of Abbot Public Library (article 35). Both passed overwhelmingly, with 79% of voters supporting the purchase of the pumper truck and 69% backing the Abbot Public Library work.
Political junkies from around town filled out the first floor of Abbot Hall awaiting results Tuesday night. The crowd thinned out gradually, however, with the final vote totals hitting the boards at 10:54 p.m.
Toward the end of the day, rumors were circulating that some or all of the town's polling centers had run out of ballots, but that was never actually the case, according to Town Clerk Robin Michaud.
MARBLEHEAD ELECTION RESULTS
Incumbents are bolded
BOARD OF SELECTMEN (Elect 5)
1: James Nye (2,184)
2: Jackie Belf-Becker (2,149)
3: Moses Grader (1,985)
4: Erin Noonan (1,813)
5: Alexa Singer (1,780)
6: Benjamin Berman (1,594)
7: Anthony Sasso (1,555)
8: James Zisson (1,528)
9: Yael Magen (520)
10: Caroline Murphy (503)
11: Mark Harris (349)
12: Anne Stevenson (341)
13: John Liming (317)
14: Rose Ann Wheeler McCarthy (302)
15: Dustin Floyd (255)
SCHOOL COMMITTEE (Elect 1)
1: Meagan Taylor (2,128)
2: Jennifer Schaeffner (1,786)
RECREATION AND PARKS (Elect 5)
1: Derek Norcross (2,510)
2: Linda Rice Collins (2,384)
3: Matthew Martin (2,321)
4: Charles Edward Osborne Jr. (2,157)
5: Karin Ernst (1,989)
6: Gerald Tucker Jr. (1,864)
QUESTION 1: Fire Department Pumper Truck
1: Yes (3,404)
2: No (890)
QUESTION 2: Abbot Public Library renovations
1: Yes (3,008)
2: No (1,340)