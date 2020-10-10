MIDDLETON — A Lynn man being held on robbery and assault charges at Middleton Jail was so unhappy with the outcome of a remote pre-trial hearing conducted by video in July that he went on a destructive tirade, smashing a door and a Plexiglas divider with a chair in the conference room where he was sitting, officials say.
Osmani Martinez, 21, now faces new charges of vandalizing a correctional facility as a result of the July 21 incident. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Salem District Court — where he appeared in person.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told a judge that Martinez was in a room at the jail where attorneys can meet with clients, after a virtual hearing in his Lynn robbery case.
The Middleton Jail, like nearly all other corrections facilities in Massachusetts, has a teleconferencing system that is used to connect remotely to courthouses, reducing the number of times defendants leave the facility.
The system, which has been used in the past for routine procedural proceedings like status hearings, has been used more frequently and for more consequential matters such as pre-trial motions, as a result of the ongoing pandemic and concerns about moving prisoners in and out of facilities.
Reisman said that after the July 21 hearing, conducted by a Lynn District Court judge, Martinez picked up a chair and smashed the divider, then slammed the chair into a door. The damage was estimated at less than $1,000.
But Martinez had already faced problems at the jail. He was charged as a result of a jail fight, the prosecutor said, and also has a history of vandalizing property, in a 2018 case.
Those factors led her to seek $5,000 bail — on top of the detention order Martinez is under as a result of his August 2019 robbery case, in which the victim suffered a serious eye injury, she told Judge Randy Chapman.
Martinez's attorney, Kevin Chapman (no relation) said his client isn't a flight risk and urged the judge not to set additional bail for his client.
The judge set a bail of $500, an amount that will allow Martinez to potentially receive credit toward any future sentence he might receive if he's found guilty.
The judge also expressed some concerns about the delay between the incident in July and the formal filing of charges on Thursday. "It does bother me when there's a delay," said Judge Chapman.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for November.
