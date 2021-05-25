SALEM — Three Instagrammers who say their love of Salem is "contagious" will explain why tonight at 6, when The House of the Seven Gables hosts a virtual panel discussion of Salem through a loving lens.
“A lot of people who see my page aren’t from Salem,” said panelist Matt Obey, who along with Ty Hapworth and Amelia Kurpeski will discuss how their Salem photographs have proved kismet on Instagram.
Thanks to Instagram, “I’m a bit of an ambassador," said Obey, "promoting how amazing Salem is." His @PurelySalem Instagram page has been up and gathering fans since 2018, although nowadays he says "if there’s nothing pretty, I don’t post.”
All three panelists respond to “pretty”, and all three love to walk or jog around the city, watching for distinctive subjects. They also like to create context, be it historical or narrative, in their postings.
Obey, for instance, often incorporates himself in his photos in the form of amusing selfies to tell a "story."
Kurpeski (on @Frost_Oath) also loves selfies — no two are ever alike. Chameleon-like in her approach, she styles herself to create effect and loves Halloween, when — not surprisingly — she sees a big boost in her followers. “Halloween," she said, "is my time to shine! And graveyards are huge on my list of what appeals to me.”
Hapworth, a Salem city councilor and an early riser runner, reflects a different perspective. “I want people to see what I see when I’m out here In Salem, there’s so much more than the Witch House. I love Salem, I'm proud of it," he said.
A Q&A session will follow the discussion. Register to attend at https://7gables.org/event/salemma/, or call 978-744-0991 with questions.