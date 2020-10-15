Interim executive director takes reins at Salem Academy

SALEM — Stephanie Callahan, the head of school at Salem Academy Charter School, is now the school's interim executive director.
She replaces Kathy Egmont, who announced earlier this summer her intention to retire on Sept. 30. Callahan's appointment is effective Oct. 1.
In a statement, David Pabich, who chairs the school's board of trustees, said, “We are thrilled that Stephanie has accepted the offer of Interim Executive Director, and are confident that she will thrive in this new role."
Salem Academy has more than 480 students in grades six through 12. As interim executive director, Callahan reports to the board of trustees.
Callahan joined Salem Academy in 2007 and has served as dean of students and lower school principal. She has been head of school for the past six years.
In a letter to families sent on her first day, Callahan said she was honored and humbled to serve as interim executive director for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I have been a proud member of our Navigator community for the past thirteen years in various roles and it is a privilege to serve in this new capacity," she wrote. "I look forward to working with all of you in support of your children this year.”
Callahan holds a bachelor's degree from Boston University and a master's degree in education from Loyola Marymount University. She completed the Lynch Leadership Academy's Executive Leadership program at Boston College in 2014. She is also licensed to serve as a superintendent and assistant superintendent.
A nationwide search for Salem Academy's next executive director is underway.