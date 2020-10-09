Internship at Salem COA named for senior advocate

SALEM — A new internship at the Salem Community Life Center honors former North Shore Elder Services Board President Katherine "Kay" Walsh.
Alyssa Flynn, a senior in the School of Social Work at Salem State University, is the center's first recipient of the Katherine Walsh Internship. Flynn got the chance to meet Walsh on Thursday at the Community Life Center and learn about Walsh's experience and commitment to elder care.
Walsh previously served on the Council on Aging Board and advocated for a new senior center in the city. A retired nurse practitioner, Walsh has helped a number of families cope with the difficulties presented to people who have Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease a few years ago.
With Walsh on Thursday was her husband of 50 years, Brendan Walsh. Social Services Coordinator Sharon Felton, Outreach Social Worker Joseph Ericksberg, Park, Recreation and Community Services Superintendent Patricia O’Brien and Salem Council on Aging Director Teresa Gove Arnold also attended the meet and greet, along with Mayor Kim Driscoll, who had suggested the internship.
Brendan Walsh noted that “it is a special day when your spouse is honored by her community and it’s a special day when you see your hero honored; it is a truly special day when your spouse and your hero are one and the same person.”
