NEWBURYPORT— A Newburyport police officer accused of acting inappropriately during the arrest of a local man at a Black Lives Matter protest in June was cleared of wrongdoing Friday by an independent investigator hired by the city.
During the June 26 protest in Market Square, Officer Kevin Martin and fellow officers arrested 63-year-old Donn Pollard, who according to police attacked a 53-year-old Byfield protester. Just prior to the arrest, however, witnesses said Martin made an "insensitive and sarcastic remark about defunding the police and not responding to the incident in a timely manner."
Pollard was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery.
The report, conducted by John Dristillaris of John G. Dristillaris Consulting, concluded the investigation was "inconclusive" due to conflicting witness accounts.
"There is not enough evidence to determine that Officer Martin made an inappropriate remark towards a Black Lives Matter participant," the report reads. "An abundance of anecdotal information does not automatically make it fact."
Witnesses claimed Martin said something along the lines of, "If you want to defund the police so bad, why are you asking for my help?"
A roughly 80-second video posted on social media shows the moments after Martin was first approached and him walking away as a girl yells, “Why are you a cop if you’re not going to do your job?”
In the video, Martin is seen walking to his police cruiser, then walking back to where the assault is said to have occurred, working with another police officer to arrest Pollard.
Statements concerning the timeliness of his response were unfounded, according to the report, which concluded that Martin, who was working an unrelated detail at the time, had his back turned when the incident took place. When alerted, the report states, Martin locked his police cruiser, which contained at least one firearm and other sensitive equipment, before responding.
"The officer's actions leading up to the arrest of the suspect were consistent with the policies and procedures of the Newburyport Police Department," the report reads, backing up the findings of an internal Newburyport Police Department investigation led by City Marshal Mark Murray and Lt. Richard Siemasko.
"Our own internal investigation, which has now been verified by the mayor's independent review, should show that we should not draw conclusions based on a single, short video clip on social media. The men and women of the Newburyport Police Department are extremely hard working and dedicated to public safety," Murray said in a statement.
To come to his conclusions in the 22-page review, Dristillaris considered previous and new interviews, videos, police radio recordings and other materials to outline the facts. They also provided the city with recommendations for improvement, based on those findings.
Dristillaris recommends the city do the following to improve safety and security, as well as to build trust and transparency between the Police Department and community:
-- Repair/replace the traffic cameras that are not functional on any traffic signal in the city. Both sets of traffic lights in Market Square are equipped with non-operational cameras and have been for some time;
-- Add security cameras that can be monitored 24/7 by police in and around highly populated centers of city areas, including the business districts and any parking lots;
-- Equip police officers with cruiser dashboard cameras and personal body cameras to ensure more complete records of citizen interactions during incidents;
-- Incorporate up-to-date sensitivity and cultural awareness training throughout the year and through yearly in-service training;
-- Continue to maintain and promote the state and national police accreditation practices to include goals and objectives and incorporate them in the daily operation of the Newburyport Police Department.
"We sought out this review in an effort to provide a transparent, independent assessment of what happened, and we will be seriously considering the recommendations made in this report," Mayor Donna Holaday said in a statement.
In July at his arraignment at Newburyport District Court, Pollard pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Sept. 17 for a pretrial hearing.
Holaday said it was "relief" to be able to share the Dristillaris report, calling it a more complete narrative of this incident, which concerned many in the community.
"Our city is deeply committed to the well-being and safety of everyone who lives, visits and works here," she added.
Murray said, "We want to reaffirm to everyone in our community: The Newburyport Police Department is absolutely dedicated to protecting the safety and well-being of everyone in our community, and that is a responsibility we are honored to have."
