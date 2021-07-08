IPSWICH — A proposal to construct a new $27.6 million public safety facility for the town of Ipswich off Linebrook Road could go before voters in a Special Town Meeting this fall, following the completion of a feasibility study.
Town officials announced late last month that the architectural firm HKT Associates had completed its analysis of the needs of all seven public safety departments, which would share space in a 29,559-square-foot building, as well as studying the proposed locations.
In the announcement, police Chief Paul Nikas called the need "critical" to the work of the town's public safety departments.
Nikas, who is a member of the Public Safety Facility Committee, said he expects that the committee will ask that the project be put on a Special Town Meeting warrant this fall, with work potentially getting underway next year.
Nikas said there will be public information meetings prior to that. They have not yet been scheduled.
It's not a new issue. Discussions about replacing the town's police and fire stations date back to the 1950s. The current facility committee was formed five years ago.
The Fire Department headquarters is housed in a 1907 building on Central Street, a station built in an era when firefighters still used horse-drawn equipment. To support modern equipment, 90 pilings had to be installed underneath the building. But even with that, the town has to purchase smaller equipment in order to fit into the old bays.
Firefighters responding to an alarm or 911 call can face heavy traffic, and the narrow street and lack of adequate space for an "apron" in front of the station makes entering and exiting the building difficult.
The Police Department, meanwhile, has been in its location — a former storage building for the town's electric light department — since 1986. The department had moved there because of safety and space constraints in the former district courthouse, but there are numerous issues, including a lack of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, holding cells that don't conform to state health regulations and a narrow, steep staircase and small booking room that make it dangerous for officers booking uncooperative detainees.
Besides the fire and police departments, the new facility would house an emergency communications center, emergency management, the harbormaster, shellfish constable and the animal control officer.
The town has already obtained approval for and purchased a 12-acre site at the intersection of Linebrook and Pine Swamp roads, land that had been owned by the Archdiocese of Boston.
About five acres would be used for the project, leaving a large area of wetlands undeveloped.
The site was chosen from among three final proposals, including the police station site, which posed some of the same issues with regard to traffic and access to certain parts of the town. The Winthrop School was also looked at but also brought concerns about traffic.
There are some community gardens on the planned site that will need to be moved, the study authors acknowledged.
The study notes the changing nature of police work, with need for space for additional services such as mental health and substance abuse. The study also notes that there could be a greater demand for emergency services due to the effects of climate change, like flooding or severe storms.
"Consolidating all of the town’s seven emergency services in a single facility, with combined communications, equipment storage and public space will give the town the kind of modern command center it needs to address these anticipated situations," the report says.
"Not upgrading facilities will affect the daily operations of public safety departments and jeopardize the safety of personnel," the report warns.
