IPSWICH — The driver accused of texting when she struck and killed an Ipswich man in March denied using her phone and instead told police she suffered a medical condition that led her to take her eyes off the road at the fatal moment.
Ryane Linehan's denial was part of a lengthy police report released Wednesday after her arraignment in Ipswich District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
On March 26 around 2:11 p.m. while driving her 2011 Kia Soul on Topsfield Road, Linehan collided with 58-year-old George Norris who was riding his bike that afternoon with his wife, Amy, 60 and their son Jack, 19.
All three were injured. George Norris died the next day at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Linehan, 44, also of Ipswich, was released on personal recognizance and issued a bail warning Wednesday. If she were to be charged with an offense while awaiting trial, she could be jailed. She also was ordered not to drive and must return to court Sept. 22 for a pre-trial hearing.
Her arraignment took place via video conference after Linehan was denied entry to the Newburyport courthouse where Ipswich District Court is based because she registered a temperature of more than 100 degrees. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, temperature checks are conducted on everyone entering the courthouse.
Members of the Norris family provided a statement addressing Wednesday's arraignment.
"Ryane took the life of our beloved family member, George Norris, when he was bike riding in Ipswich with his wife and son, who were also injured. She is being charged with vehicular homicide amongst other charges, and was found to be texting and driving during the fatal accident," the statement read.
Court documents show that Linehan told police she was not texting when she slammed into the Norris family but was looking down at her lap after suffering a medical problem.
"While continuing to drive Linehan stated she looked down at her car seat to see if any fluids had stained her seat. Linehan stated that this is the moment when she struck three bicyclists," Ipswich police Detective Edward Gallivan wrote in his report, adding that Linehan stayed at the scene following the crash.
Gallivan wrote that Linehan agreed to allow police officers to inspect her cellphone. Two days later, on March 28, Gallivan used a computer program to copy data on her phone and to access recently deleted data. He said he discovered that Linehan had been sending text messages starting at 2:03 p.m. More text messages were sent and delivered to Linehan's phone with the last one being received at 2:07 p.m.
"The next event in the timeline was at 2:11 p.m., a phone call Linehan made to 911 to report the collision," Gallivan wrote in his report.
Based on the evidence on the phone and other factors, Ipswich police came to the conclusion that Linehan was looking down at her cellphone and not watching the roadway.
"Information retrieved from Linehan's cell phone suggest that she was using a mobile device while operating a motor vehicle which is a negligent act which endangered human life and safety and thereby causing the death of George Norris," Gallivan wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
||||