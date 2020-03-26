IPSWICH — An Ipswich family of three, out to enjoy a sunny Thursday afternoon bike ride, have all been hospitalized with serious to critical injuries after being struck by an small SUV.
Ipswich Police Chief Paul A. Nikas said town Police and Fire departments received the first 911 call at 2:11 p.m. for "a very serious crash" involving a vehicle and three bicycles on Topsfield Road in the vicinity of the Turner Hill Golf Course.
When they arrived on the scene at 197 Topsfield Road, they found a father, mother and son, all with severe injuries, lying in the road and off to the side.
The vehicle, a blue 2011 Kia Soul compact SUV, could be seen squarely in the travel lane of the eastbound side of the road. The right front part of the hood and fender were dented, and two-thirds of the vehicle's windshield was crumpled inward on the passenger side.
What appeared to be two twisted bicycles lay on the shoulder of the road, perhaps 15 feet from the vehicle.
The father, 58, and son, 19, were both airlifted from Turner Hill Golf Course to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the mother, 60, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Beverly Hospital by ambulance. She was later airlifted to Mass General, however.
Traffic was initially blocked for nearly two hours on Topsfield Road between Cedarview Drive in Ipswich and Asbury Street in Topsfield.
Nikas said no charges had been filed against the Kia driver, a 43-year-old Ipswich woman, at this point. She remained on the scene and was cooperative with police, he said. She was later transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The accident remains under investigation, however, by Ipswich police and the Massachusetts State Police Accident reconstruction team.
