IPSWICH — A member of the Ipswich Fire Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two entire shifts of the department who were in close proximity to the person will undergo expedited testing for the virus as well, according to town officials.
Town Manager Anthony Marino and fire Chief Andy Theriault made an announcement Wednesday, reassuring residents that the Fire Department still remains staffed (by other shifts) and fully operational, despite this development.
They said firefighters are taking proper precautions when coming in contact with the public, and that all of the department's facilities were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected Tuesday night.
The two affected shifts contains eight people who are scheduled to undergo testing Wednesday at the first responder COVID-19 testing site at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The group will have their results within 24 hours, officials said. In the meantime, the eight people have been asked to self-quarantine and the department is being fully staffed by other shifts.
The employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering at home, officials said, and is being supported and monitored according to public health guidelines.
They also said close contacts of this person — anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of the individual — have been identified, contacted by health officials, and are adhering to quarantine protocols. These people will be monitored on a weekly basis by local health officials.
"While this is a challenging situation, our department remains fully operational and we want residents to know that this will in no way effect our department's ability to continue responding to calls," Theriault said.
Citing state and federal privacy laws, officials say they won't release further information about the individuals.
"This is an evolving situation, and the health and well-being of our staff and of the public is of the utmost importance to us all," Marino said. "I'd like to thank our residents for their patience and understanding, and we will provide updated information as soon as possible about this situation. Until then, we're urging residents to adhere to the state's stay-at-home advisory, continue washing your hands and covering your cough, and, if you have any questions, call 211."
The state has set up a 211 phone bank to answer questions that residents may have concerning COVID-19.
In an effort to continue practicing social distancing, residents are asked to make all non-emergency reports and inquiries to the Ipswich Fire Department by phone or email, rather than in person. The non-emergency line is 978-356-4321 or visit www.ipswichma.gov/177/fire.
