IPSWICH — An Ipswich man is facing more than 8-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography.
Julien Toulotte, 24, who was originally charged last year by Ipswich police, entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the case last Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge William Young scheduled sentencing for March 8. Toulotte entered guilty pleas in the case, but Young held off on formally accepting them until the sentencing date.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Toulotte will serve 104 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
He had been facing a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years for each of the charges, which stemmed from an undercover investigation.
The investigation began when a woman encountered Toulotte on the dating app Tinder and soon became alarmed when he began describing sexual activity involving children. She went to Ipswich police.
An undercover officer then began posing as a 15-year-old girl and began engaging in further conversation and plans to meet. He also encouraged the exchange of explicit photos, prosecutors said.
The investigator also later posed as the woman, and Toulotte sent images of child sexual abuse to the investigator.
During the course of several conversations, Toulotte made references to sexual activity with other children, though investigators were unable to locate them and could not confirm that they exist.
The U.S. Attorney’s office took over the case earlier this year.
Investigators did, however, discover hundreds of images of child sexual abuse on Toulotte’s electronic devices, including phones that he is agreeing to forfeit under the plea agreement.
In total, investigators searching Toulotte’s homes in both Ipswich and Boston discovered 385 videos and 320 still images of child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said. The children in those images ranged in age from infants to toddlers and preschoolers.
Prosecutors urged members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case to call 617-748-3274.
Toulotte was placed in custody pending sentencing, according to the court docket.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis