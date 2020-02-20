IPSWICH — A local man accused of fondling himself in front of several people while inside the Ipswich Family YMCA last fall was sentenced to a year's probation and ordered to stay away from the building.
Frank Soroka, 66, pleaded guilty to a count of lewd and lascivious behavior during his appearance Thursday in Ipswich District Court, located in Newburyport. Other charges were either continued without a finding for a year or dismissed.
During Soroka's time on probation, he must not only stay away from the County Road facility, but must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens. He also must stay away from and have no contact with his victims.
Soroka was in the YMCA’s men’s locker room on Oct. 11, about 5:45 p.m. and began fondling himself in front of other men while naked. The men were changing at the time. Police were called and spoke to Soroka, who did not appear intoxicated. He did not deny his actions.
Soroka was not a YMCA member and had registered as a guest to gain access, according to court records.
