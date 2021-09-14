Staff reports
IPSWICH — Town Manager Anthony Marino and Public Health Director Colleen Fermon announce that an Ipswich resident in their 70s has tested positive for West Nile virus.
This is the first confirmed human case in Ipswich in 2021. As a result, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has elevated Ipswich to a moderate-risk level for human infection.
The DPH also announced a second positive case, an individual in their 60s who lives in Middlesex County.
The Town of Ipswich is having Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control conduct additional larviciding of areas within proximity of case for source reduction.
Mosquito collection will be increased to allow for additional mosquito testing.
“We ask our residents and those who live in surrounding communities to protect themselves, especially those who are among our most vulnerable populations,” Director Fermon said.
Mosquitoes are most prevalent from May to August, but remain active until the first time temperatures fall below freezing. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, mosquito bites in the state typically result in skin irritation and itching.
However, serious diseases including West Nile also are spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. These viruses can cause illness ranging from a mild fever to more serious disease like encephalitis or meningitis.
West Nile virus was first detected in the U.S. in 1999. Since the majority of those exposed to West Nile virus have no symptoms, it’s difficult to identify exactly how many people have been infected. Only those who develop severe illnesses with West Nile virus are often reported.
In 2020, there were five human cases of West Nile identified in Massachusetts. This year, there are now six cases involving humans, and one involving an alpaca.