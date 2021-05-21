IPSWICH — An Ipswich teen suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Little Neck Road early Friday morning, according to police.
Ipswich police said the victim, an 18-year-old male, was stabilized at the scene of the crash and taken by ambulance to Great Neck Park, where he was then flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. They don't believe his injuries are life-threatening.
A press release said police and firefighters first responded to Little Neck Road by Pasture Way around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash. At the scene, they met another male who had been following the motorcycle in a pickup truck. The driver of the truck led an officer to where the motorcyclist lay injured in the woods, alongside the road.
The two men, who know each other, had been talking at Pavilion Beach, and then left, with the truck following behind the motorcycle, police said, based on their initial investigation. At one point, the motorcyclist accelerated quickly and disappeared from view. A short time later, the friend found him about 5 feet off the roadway in heavy brush near Pasture Way.
The crash remains under investigation by Ipswich police.