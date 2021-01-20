IPSWICH — Town Hall and the Council on Aging are temporarily closed to the public due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Ipswich.
Town and COA staff will still assist residents remotely. Some in-person services are available at Town Hall by appointment only.
Both buildings will remain closed until town officials determine they can reopen safely, based on public health data.
The state last week designated Ipswich as a "red" or high-risk community for transmission of the virus. Most recent data shows 89 active COVID-19 cases in town. There have been 491 COVID-19 cases in Ipswich since the start of the pandemic.
"We don't make this decision lightly, but we're committed first and foremost to protecting the health of staff as well as residents and business owners here in Ipswich. We feel this is the best decision for the entire Ipswich community," Town Manager Anthony Marino said in a statement. "I deeply appreciate the continued cooperation of our residents and town employees during the challenges we continue to face as a result of this pandemic. As soon as we have an update regarding this situation we will notify our community."
Residents can conduct town business at the town's website, ipswichma.gov, or call town departments directly to ask questions or make an appointment for in-person service.
For Ipswich COVID-19 updates, visit ipswichcovid19.com.
— Cheryl Richardson