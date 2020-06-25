IPSWICH — It's not the same as watching "Friday the 13th" through the windshield of a 1973 Plymouth, but Saturday's Ipswich Town Meeting will have at least one thing in common with that experience.
Participants will have the option of participating from their cars, where they will be able to listen to the debate on their car radio — the same technology developed for drive-in movie theaters decades ago — while parked in the lot behind Ipswich Middle/High School on High Street.
The meeting will get underway at 9 a.m. on the field and parking lot behind the school. There are a couple of options for participants: a large tent with seats set up six feet apart, or the parking lot, for those who prefer to remain in their cars.
The participants parked at the event will be able to listen from their cars by tuning their car radio to 87.9 — at the very end of the dial. The town hired a company that provides similar low-power radio broadcasting for churches that have also started holding drive-in services.
Those signing in will be given a "clicker" to register their vote electronically.
Masks will be required for all adults, unless they have a medical condition that prohibits it. Masks will be available to those who do not have their own.
"Runners" — a group of town employees and volunteers — will also bring microphones to participants who want to speak. Inside the tent, it will be just like a traditional town meeting where participants raise their hands, while those in their cars can get attention by tooting the horn or flashing their headlights. (The microphones will be cleaned between each speaker).
A number of town officials took part in planning, including Town Manager Tony Marino and public health director Colleen Fermon.
"Town Meeting is a critical moment each year when our community decides how funding will be allocated; this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic, we're only considering warrant articles that are related to the budget," Marino said in a press release.
Among the items on the warrant are the town's proposed $27.1 million budget; the school department's $32.3 million budget; the town's share of budgets for the Essex County Technical Institute and Whittier Regional Vocational; funds to go toward capital improvements, including technology updates for the town and schools; $2.5 million to design and construct a new water main in the areas of Market and High streets to replace one dating to the late 1800s; and $2 million for replacement of 1950s-era sewerage in the area near the Choate Bridge.
The warrant also includes a citizen's petition filed by resident Lori LaFrance that would allow residents 16 or older to vote in town elections and participate in town meetings.
Copies of the warrant, more details about logistics, and a link to a video are all available on the town's website.
