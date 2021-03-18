WEST NEWBURY — An Ipswich woman faces charges of larceny and felony breaking and entering after local police accused her of selling a horse she did not own in late December and then stealing it back from a local farm a few weeks later.
Christine Kalapinski, 53, of Central Street, Ipswich, also faces criminal harassment and threatening charges after Newbury police say she harassed the person who bought the horse from her.
At Kalapinski's arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, Judge Peter Doyle released her without bail but ordered her to stay away from and have no contact with her alleged victim. Kalapinski was also warned that if she is charged with any new crimes, she could be thrown in jail. She is due back in court on April 22 for a pretrial hearing.
According to a lengthy West Newbury police report, Kalapinski sold Copper, a pinto cross horse, to a Newbury woman who fell in love with it for $1,500 while stabled on Kalapinski's Ipswich property. West Newbury police Officer Michael Denaro said the buyer showed him copies of the checks she used to pay for the horse and a bill of sale signed by both parties.
But because of a heated fight that led to violence on the part of Kalapinski, Copper's new owner drove the horse from Ipswich to Wind Crest Farm in West Newbury. Days later, Kalapinski and four other people drove to the farm and took Copper back, according to police.
Denaro then wrote that after securing the horse in a carrier, Kalapinski confronted the farm owners and said the horse belonged to her. Kalapinski tried to present them with paperwork that she said proved the horse was her property, but the farm owners refused to accept the paperwork. Kalapinski eventually walked away.
But according to Denaro, Copper's real owner had no idea Kalapinski had sold their horse to the Newbury woman. Copper's real owner told police she offered the horse to Kalapinski in an agreement called a "free lease," which means Kalapinski kept Copper on Ipswich property and could ride Copper as much as she wanted. But the agreement did not mean the horse belonged to Kalapinski and she had no right to sell it.
Copper's owner went on to tell police that Kalapinski never told the four people who helped her take Copper from the West Newbury farm about their arrangement. Kalapinski also told her friends she had bought the horse and was merely reclaiming stolen property,
"Everyone else thought this was the case because Ms. Kalapinski lied to everyone involved in order to get them to help her," Denaro wrote in his report.
Denaro soon learned that Kalapinski told Ipswich police that the victim stole the horse from Kalapinski's property and that she got her horse back.
A day later, Denaro interviewed Kalapinski and presented her with the victim's proof of sale along with text messages that showed Kalapinski agreed to Copper being moved to the West Newbury property.
"She said multiple times that I did not have all the documents and the full story," Denaro wrote in his report, adding that she declined to provide more documentation.
The investigation took another turn when Copper's true owner told police that Kalapinski never owned the horse and didn't have permission to sell it, according to Denaro's report.
According to Newbury police, Kalapinski sent the victim threatening texts on two days in late January including one that read: "You and your family are going to get killed. Be ready..." Officer Daniel Jenkins wrote in his report.
The victim told Jenkins that Kalapinski knew where she lived and worked and was in fear for her safety.
Jenkins called Kalapinski, who told the officer a similar story but left out the alleged physical confrontation. She also said the victim took her texts out of context, saying she and her family's lack of horse riding experience could get them killed.
"Kalapinski was adamant that the victim had stolen the horse from her, and that she had contacted the Ipswich police to report the larceny," Jenkins wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
