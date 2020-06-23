Ipswich woman to lead watershed group  

IPSWICH — Susie Winthrop of Ipswich has been elected board president for the Ipswich River Watershed Association.
Winthrop lives along the Ipswich River, and she and her husband Fred enjoy seeing the wildlife during their daily walks along the river's shores. An avid outdoorswoman, Winthrop enjoys tubing, canoeing, and kayaking on the river.
“It is with humility and excitement that I have agreed to take on the role as president of the board of the Ipswich River Watershed Association," she said in a statement. "I would not have considered doing so were it not for our smart, hardworking board members and the amazing staff which together drive this organization forward. It is for them and for the river itself that I pledge to do the best job I can.”
The association works to protect the Ipswich River for people and wildlife. The river flows 40 miles from Burlington to Ipswich, and 14 communities get their drinking water from the river.
Executive Director Wayne Castonguay said he is looking forward to working with Winthrop.
"Susie really loves the river and possesses all the qualities anyone could ever want in a leader," he said, "plus she is super enthusiastic, friendly and caring which will make her both a wonderful advocate for the organization and a pleasure to work with.
Winthrop takes over from Richard "Dick" Jacobson, who completed a six-year term as president. Castonguay said Jacobson "oversaw a period of significant growth, impact and success of the organization for which we will be forever grateful.”
Winthrop holds a Master of Education degree from Boston University and spent her professional career as a teacher both abroad at the International School in Thailand and locally at the Montserrat College of Art. She has served on several area boards, including at the Pingree School and the Ipswich Garden Club, and volunteered with the Trustees of Reservations. As chair of the Appleton Farms Committee, she oversaw the renewal of the farm.