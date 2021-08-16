'It breaks my heart,' says late soldier's mother

BEVERLY — It was nearly 13 years ago when Beverly's Stephen Fortunato was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. The death of the U.S. Army infantryman sparked an outpouring of grief and support in his hometown, where thousands of people lined the streets for his funeral procession.
All these years later, the chaotic end to America's longest war is stirring emotions for Elizabeth Crawford, Fortunato's mother.
"It breaks my heart when I think of all that went on because of this, not just for me but for others," Crawford said on Monday.
Stephen Fortunato was 25 when he died on Oct. 14, 2008. The Beverly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and the square next to the U.S. Post Office on Rantoul Street are named in his honor.
Crawford said she listened to portions of President Joe Biden's speech on Monday regarding the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has quickly taken control of the country after the United States spent two decades trying to keep them at bay.
"I feel badly for the lives that were lost," Crawford said. "It seems like it's all for nothing."
The safe return of the remaining U.S. troops and allies in Afghanistan are her main concern, she said.
"What I fear now . . . I just hope the troops come home safely," she said.
Crawford said she agrees with Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops and end the seemingly interminable war.
"I think he's standing strong to what he believes," she said. "It's time."
