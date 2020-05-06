BEVERLY — When the yellow school van pulled up at Holcroft Park just before noon Tuesday, Alan Jones walked the short distance from his home on Mill Street carrying a large, empty trash bag.
A few minutes later, the bag was full of boxes of food, enough to feed his seven children for more than a week.
“It helps, 100 percent,” Jones said as he slung the bulging bag over his shoulder. He paused and said, “I’m at a loss for words.”
The Jones family is one of many across the North Shore and Massachusetts who are relying on free school meal programs during the coronavirus pandemic. Beverly is one example of public school districts that continue to provide breakfast and lunch even though schools remain closed for the rest of the school year.
The Beverly Public Schools has been giving out 3,600 meals per week since schools closed March 16, said Christina Leal, the district’s director of food services. The boxed meals can be picked up at the high school on Tuesdays and Fridays. They’re also delivered to Apple Village and Holcroft Park, two areas with a higher proportion of low-income residents.
The meals include both breakfast and lunch, and are meant to last for at least three days, until the next scheduled pick-up. Tuesday’s breakfast included cereal and blueberry pancakes. The various lunches featured turkey sandwiches, hummus with carrots, and chicken nuggets.
The meals are put together by food services employees of the district. All of the workers are getting paid until the end of the school year no matter what, so this work is strictly voluntary.
“It’s good to be part of the community and to help out,” said Lisa Groppo, the manager of the kitchen at Beverly High School. “Being a lunch lady sometimes you don’t feel that way.”
The meals are packaged in the cafeteria just inside the front doors of the high school and placed on carts. One of the volunteers then wheels the carts outside, where people can take as many as they need based on the size of the family.
There is no income requirement to be eligible for the free meals. No one has to prove how many children they have.
“You can say you have four kids at home and you’ll get what you need,” Leal said.
Daniela Jalbert said the school meals have been a “huge, huge” help for her family, which includes her husband and two children. Jalbert is a school cafeteria employee herself, working in the kitchen at Beverly Middle School.
“It limits exposure by not having to go grocery shopping,” Jalbert said. “And financially, it helps.”
A mile away at Holcroft Park, in the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood, the 90 meals delivered by bus driver Linda Corneau were gone in 15 minutes. Five people were lined up, keeping their distance, before the van arrived. Soon, others walked out of their homes in the densely packed neighborhood, carrying empty tote bags.
Groppo, the high school kitchen manager, said people have been very appreciate of the meals. Everyone wears masks and have been keeping their distance, she said.
Groppo said there should be no stigma attached to taking advantage of the free meals.
“I try to tell them, ‘Don’t be embarrassed,’” she said. “It’s regardless of income. Nobody’s judging.”
Gov. Charlie Baker declared May 1 as “School Lunch Hero Day,” saying that workers have “selflessly gone above and beyond” to make sure students continue to have access to meals while schools are closed. Groppo said lunch workers at Beverly High hadn’t thought of themselves as being on the front lines, “but now we see it.”
“It’s a labor of love,” she said.
