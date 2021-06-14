DANVERS — Mary O’Leary lives a charmed life.
“Everything has always gone my way,” Mary said as she sat in her living room — the same one she’s lived in since 1948 — surrounded by family. “Sometimes I feel a little bit guilty, and I wonder, ‘What could be waiting for me that I have to make up for this?’ But I’m nearing the end now, and it just gets better and better.”
On June 15, the longtime Danvers resident will celebrate her 100th birthday. She said she is looking forward to spending time with loved ones and celebrating 100 years of happy memories, delicious desserts and memorable vacations.
Mary was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, in 1921 to Salem natives Joseph and Olivina Mercier. She was the fifth of six children.
When she was 4 years old, the family relocated to Danvers.
“Certainly you are influenced by your home that you grew up in, and I didn’t get married until I was 23, so all those years I had a wonderful mother and father and four brothers and a sister and myself,” she said. “They are a very loving family that would give up everything for each other, so it made for a very happy childhood.”
She enjoyed school, she said, and served as the class secretary during her senior year at Danvers High School — known then as Holten High.
“Being a young girl in those days, you looked forward to the prom, and my brother (Emile O’Leary) was a football hero, so I never missed a football game,” Mary said, adding that she graduated in 1939.
At 17, Mary Mercier met Donald O’Leary at a local park playing tennis.
“We were partners on the tennis match,” she said. “And afterwards he said, ‘Would you like to go to the drug store for a Coke?’ which was a big deal for me because I had never gone anywhere with a fellow before. So, we went and got our Coke and walked home, and after that he’d say, ‘Want to go play tennis?’ and it just graduated from there.”
Donald joined the Navy during World War II, she said, but during that time they kept in touch.
“I think the war probably made our friendship blossom even more,” Mary said. “There was a lot of writing letters.”
According to Mary’s son, Jonathan O’Leary, she kept busy while Donald was away and enrolled in secretarial school in Boston. She later got a job at the New England Telephone Company as a secretary.
Mary and some of the other women at New England Telephone, Jonathan said, grew close during this time and formed a sort of club called “Tel Bells.”
“It was like, ‘Everyone is lonesome and let’s get together and start a thing,’” Mary said of Tel Bells. The club was a way for the women to stay social during the war.
“We met once a month and went to each other’s weddings,” she said, adding that the women often spent weekends at each other’s homes.
In April 1945, Mary and Donald married, and about a year and a half later, they had their first child, Timothy. Over the years, the couple had five more children: Bruce, Jonathan, David, Michael and Suzan.
“I have six children, and they all turned out perfectly,” Mary said. “I tell everybody: Everything has always gone my way, and I think that’s why I lived to be 100.”
The children, for their part, say they feel blessed for their upbringing.
“My mother was a very engaged mother,” Jonathan said. “She created all these crafts we could do. We boys were enthralled with John Wayne and the Lone Ranger, so my mother — to give us something to work on — had the ‘Western Hand Craft Club.’”
Together, Jonathan said, Mary and her children would work together crafting costumes and toys to play with.
Mary’s craftiness and natural talent for the arts, her children said, is one of her many unique qualities.
“She got her first camera as a high school graduation gift from her brother Al,” daughter Suzan O’Leary said — it was a $2 Kodak camera.
Over the years, Mary developed a talent for photography and became the unofficial family historian, Suzan said. She photographed weddings, proms, and countless family events.
Mary is also a talented baker, according to her children, and her desserts are just as beautiful as they are delicious.
“Her cakes — whether it is for a graduation or a birthday — were truly remarkable,” Jonathan said. “The cakes themselves are little dioramas. There could be a mountain meadow with a canoe, and whoever’s birthday it is or whoever is retiring is sitting in the canoe.”
Jonathan recalled a cake Mary made for one of her grandchildren where she created a replica of Fenway Park and populated the bleachers with figurines of friends and family members. In the field, Mary’s grandson was depicted in all the players’ positions.
Tim O’Leary said his “Mother Dear” is the most thoughtful person he’s ever known.
“Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Thanksgiving or any other special occasion, Mom has cards in the mail with her appropriate ‘little people,’” he said, referencing small double-sided photos of friends and family that she made and put into cards. “Her mailing list is huge, and there is often a precious handwritten note along with the pictures. Sometimes the note arrives with brownies or Toll House cookies. She’s such an amazing lady.”
Bruce O’Leary said his mother is endearing.
“She would stay up all night typing all of my college research papers in the ’60s on an old Smith & Corona typewriter and dealing with my unintelligible handwriting,” he recalled.
Some of the memories Jonathan said he holds dear are those of the 1950s and ’60s summer nights when Mary would turn the television toward the window.
“We would go out in the backyard with lawn furniture and watch television shows under the stars. That was special,” he said, and then laughed to his sister Suzan. “Then of course the boys were always interested in sleeping outdoors like frontiersmen, but Suzan wanted to sleep outside too. You got to sleep in the breezeway with Mom.”
Suzan responded, “I was born in 1960, so by that time I think we had a tiny black and white TV on the kitchen counter, and that TV would relocate to the breezeway for these slumber parties. I remember watching ‘Get Smart’ or 1960s sitcoms.”
David and Suzan said their mother loved to travel, and the trips they took with her are some of their favorite memories.
“She always let us share in her fun,” David said.
Jonathan often wonders, he said, about his mother’s “secret to longevity.”
“You’ve made that statement that seems almost cliché: ‘Things happen for a reason,’” he said. “It occurs to me that is the same thing as saying, ‘I have the courage to change what I can change and the patience to endure what cannot be changed.’ I think, Mom, by accepting she can’t change some things, it helped her not get all worked up.”
David agreed.
“She demonstrated that. She did whatever she set out to do,” he said. “She traveled the world and became a fully functioning photographer and all of the baking and goodies and handcrafts she made. She just sits down and decides to do it.”
Suzan said she often tries to emulate her mother’s behavior.
“I just think she is the best mom in the whole world. She is so thoughtful and kind, and she would give us little words of wisdom: ‘Mom-isms,’” Suzan said. “I try to not be impatient or say things when I am angry. I try to think ‘What is the mom-ism I need to call on right now?’”
Hearing all the praise, Mary joked, “You can bet after this all they have to say is, ‘How about an apple pie, Mom? Some brownies?’”
Living to be 100, she said, often means missing loved ones who have died. Even so, she said, life is beautiful.
“I am the survivor, but I still have many, many people that I love and cherish and are so good to me,” she said.
That, she said, makes her “very, very happy.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
