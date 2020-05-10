BEVERLY - The combination of Mother's Day and a 100th birthday deserved a special celebration, no easy task these days when the mother being celebrated lives in a nursing home.
So the family of Phyllis D'Eon got creative. Her son, Roger Kimball, set up his band equipment on the outdoor patio of the Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center and put on a show for his mother, who sat in a wheelchair just inside the glass doors in the garden room of the Beverly nursing home.
The touching visit, which included several other family members, took on even more significance when D'Eon died just a few hours later. Kimball said he got the phone call from the head nurse when he returned home saying that his mother had passed away.
"It really was like she was waiting," Kimball said. "I think she just wanted to wait to see everybody."
D'Eon 100th birthday party, and her death on the same day, marked an emotional Mother's Day day at Ledgewood. Nursing home residents have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19, and no visitors have been allowed inside the facilities since the second week of March.
Susan Carter, Ledgewood’s activities director, said dozens of families visited either in person or by Facetime for Mother’s Day starting on Friday. If residents did not happen to live in a first-floor room, they could schedule a time for a “window visit” in either the garden room or conference room, Carter said.
Carter said it can be difficult for residents to communicate through the window, but the mere presence of relatives in such an isolating time can be therapeutic.
“I’m sure seeing familiar faces stirs something wonderful inside them,” she said.
That appeared to be the case with Catherine Summit. Ten relatives stood outside her window on the first floor, holding signs that read “Happy Mother’s Day” and taking turns moving close to the window to say a few words.
Summit, 88, of Beverly, sat just inside the window wearing a mask as her niece, Bonnie Romani, read her a card she had written.
“When someone has an aunt who is as wonderful as you, it’s easy to feel thankful the way I always do,” Romani said. “So when a day like this is here, I want to send you my love and wish all the happiness to you, because you deserve it.”
When Romani was done, Summit blew her a kiss.
“She’s been asking every time I call, ‘When are you coming up to visit?,’” said Glen Summit, Catherine’s son. “So this is a big deal to her. She’s very isolated.”
Barbara Byrne, 91, hit the jackpot when it came to visitors, as all seven of her daughters stopped by. Byrne grew up in Salem and worked as an operator for Bell Telephone in Salem before raising her family.
One of her daughters, Cathie Moskovis, said she thought her mother would have to wave from her second-floor room, but staff brought her down to the dining room on the first floor for the visit.
“We got to see her up close and we weren’t expecting that,” Moskovis said. “She was very excited.”
Kimball, who performed for his mother along with bandmate Gary Santarella, said he and his family were grateful that they got to visit his mother one final time. She had recently been tested for COVID-19 and did not have the virus, Kimball said.
D'Eon was a lifelong Danvers resident who played piano and church organ and passed along her love of music to her son.
"It was a nice sendoff, is what is was," Kimball said.
