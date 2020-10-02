Anita Gokey said the decision to permanently close the cafe at Karl’s Sausage Kitchen and European Market in Peabody was one of the hardest she ever had to make.
“It was hard. It was like grieving,” she said. “We had really poured our heart and souls into starting and maintaining it, and to let go of that was really, really hard. It took a lot of time.”
Gokey said the market where European foods and other groceries are sold is still open, but it’s been difficult to accept the cafe’s closing.
“It wasn't like the business was failing, and it wasn’t like we had invested poorly, we had done nothing wrong,” she said. “One Monday I thought everything was fine, and by Wednesday I had to make the decision to lay people off.”
Karl’s is just one of many North Shore restaurants the coronavirus pandemic forced to make difficult decisions. According to Bob Luz, the president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, 3,600 out of 16,000 restaurants in the state — about 23% — have permanently closed or have yet to reopen.
Luz said restaurants are a vital part of the communities they do business in.
“It's a huge economic loss in taxes, revenue, business, jobs and income for local families," he said. "I’m not saying restaurants are the end all be all for communities, but this is a really big deal."
Gin Wallace, the executive director of Beverly Main Streets, also said communities benefit from having a lively restaurant scene.
"They hire so many local students and adults," she said, adding that the Beverly community has helped restaurants by ordering take-out and dining outside where they can. "And in Beverly, most of these places are independently owned. They are very generous to local nonprofits and schools in the area. They do a lot to get out of their own spaces and be a part of the community."
Some of the restaurants that have announced their permanent closure in recent months include Derby Joe’s in Salem, The Omelette Factory in Beverly, and Kelly Square Pub in Peabody.
William Fogarty, the former owner and chef at Scratch Kitchen in Salem, said he agonized over the decision of whether or not to close his downtown restaurant.
“A lot of self doubt and sleepless nights,” he said, describing the emotions surrounding the decision. “You know you put all this effort into this business, and for me it never felt like a job with as strong a passion as I had for Scratch Kitchen. It was heart-wrenching when we finally made that choice.”
Fogarty said he thought for weeks about whether he could have made different business decisions over the years. He also considered a variety of ways he could potentially save Scratch Kitchen.
“But in the end, the goal had to be just thinking about ourselves and our staff health-wise, because then it was still unknown really what was happening," Fogarty said. "I don't want to bring staff in and then be responsible for them contracting it or having any guests come in and then contracting it because they were in here.”
Fogarty, who now works at Custom Seasonings in Gloucester, said he and his family had been considering expanding Scratch Kitchen when the pandemic hit in March. By the time June rolled around, Fogarty said he had already laid off most of his staff and his lease was up.
“With the uncertainty of everything that was still going on due to the COVID, I didn’t want to take out any loans and then end up being stuck,” he said. “We just saw too much money going out, and to not have any money coming in, it got to the point where we had to make that tough decision that is, ‘no I don't want to do anything to put my family in jeopardy and not being a pay bills.'"
He added, “It is still gut-wrenching and a hard choice, but it is just you know sometimes the reality of life is what it is.”
Customer appreciation
For Gokey and her husband, Bob Gokey, the hardest part about closing Karl's cafe was disappointing customers.
“Probably 95% of our business is regulars. Some are semi-regulars,” she said. “There is one gentleman who comes an hour and a half to shop here, and he would always sit down in the cafe for a sausage. I knew exactly what he wanted, so when he showed up we would throw it on the grill. He still comes, but not as often. He was able to feel like he was back home in Germany, and some of our customers aren't ready to acknowledge the fact that we aren’t going to reopen the cafe. Part of our job now is helping them through a grieving process too.”
Gokey said running a business during a pandemic has been extremely physically and emotionally taxing.
“It's hard to balance it. I feel like I'm getting emotional just talking about it. It's this thing where you put one foot in front of the other because that’s what you need to do," she said. "You know you’ll get to the other side, but you don’t know what that path will look like."
But there are silver linings, both Gokey and Fogarty said.
“I think one of the things that has been positive out of this is how much we get to slow down and take a minute and appreciate our customers and how they appreciate us. We have the market still,” Gokey said. “I still love when people get to rediscover products they grew up with, or products they used to have when they were home in Europe.”
Fogarty said the response he got from customers when he decided to close the restaurant was heart-warming.
“I didn't realize we touched as many people as we did, but it gave me hope that maybe we will have a restaurant again down the line, or I’ve been thinking about starting a condiment business.”
Fogarty said he’s excited about the potential of owning a restaurant again, but he’s “not in a rush to do it.”
“When it first happened, I was thinking as soon as this clears up we’ll reopen, but now as much as I do miss it, I’ve enjoyed being with my family.”
Fogarty said he wants to look into getting his teaching license so that he can connect with the community and his passion for food by teaching culinary arts to local teenagers.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
