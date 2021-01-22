'It's like having our Nikolas back'  

BEVERLY — Nikolas Hourican says he doesn't yet feel the benefits of the kidney transplant he received two weeks ago. But his parents can hear it in his voice.
"There's just more life in it," his father, Matt, said. "Nikolas was always a fun kid, but he wasn't laughing as much. Now he's more boisterous and jovial. It's like having our own Nikolas back."
The 13-year-old Nikolas received his new kidney on Jan. 7 in a five-hour operation at Boston Children's Hospital. He had been diagnosed as a young boy with stage 4 kidney disease and a degenerative eye condition, both of which doctors attributed to a gene mutation so rare that it is one of only 12 such cases in the world.
Nikolas' failing kidneys no longer produced red blood cells, necessitating painful injections every two weeks that deprived him of energy and stamina. Nearly 30 people volunteered as potential kidney donors, including Nikolas' parents, Renee and Matt. Doctors determined that the best match was Kamie Fessenden, a family friend whose 9-year-old daughter, Riley, died of a rare form of cancer in 2016.
The Houricans said the kidney transplant went so smoothly that Kamie Fessenden, who was supposed to spend three or four days in the hospital recovering, went home the next day.
"We call it a drive-by donation because she was not even in the hospital for 30 hours," Matt Hourican said, smiling.
In a previous interview, Kamie Fessenden said she wanted the focus to be on Nikolas.
"Obviously I know what it's like to have a child with a life-threatening illness," she said. "If there was anything I could do to help, it was a no-brainer. I know what Matt and Renee are going through, that they would do anything to help their child."
The Houricans said Nikolas' new kidney began working almost immediately after the operation. He remained in the hospital for 10 days before returning home to Beverly, where he must quarantine for six to eight weeks to allow his immune system to strengthen. He takes 23 pills per day to guard against his body rejecting the new kidney or him developing pneumonia or other illnesses.
Renee Hourican said the new kidney will allow Nikolas to once again enjoy the outdoor activities he loves, such as hiking, and hobbies like karate and playing guitar that he had been too tired to experience.
"Really this is going to change my life and bring my life pretty much back to normal," Nikolas said.
