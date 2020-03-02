The news of former General Electric Chairman and CEO Jack Welch's death has spurred reaction from across the world. Here's a sampling of what people have said on social media about Welch, his business acumen and his legacy.
Jack Welch, former Chairman and CEO of GE, a business legend, has died. There was no corporate leader like “neutron” Jack. He was my friend and supporter. We made wonderful deals together. He will never be forgotten. My warmest sympathies to his wonderful wife & family!
— President Donald Trump
We are very saddened to share the loss of Club Alum and longtime supporter, Jack Welch. Before becoming one of the most famous CEOs in America and leader of General Electric, Jack attended the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, then known as the Salem Fraternity. Jack never forgot his roots in Salem, and we are eternally grateful for the kindness he has shown the Club over the years. Jack's wife, Suzy, and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Jack.
— Statement on Facebook from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem
Jack Welch was a very proud son of North Salem. He never forgot where he came from supporting students and participating in the Speaker Series. We're honored that the Jack Welch scholarship program awards a full four-year scholarship to deserving City of Salem students enrolled in the university's Bertolon School of Business. The grit he exhibited and honed at The Pit served him well throughout his professional career.
— John Keenan, president of Salem State University
Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century. He reshaped the face of our company and the business world. He will be missed. We will continue to honor his legacy by doing exactly what Jack would want us to do: win.
— Statement on Twitter from General Electric
RIP Jack Welch, 84. One of the world's greatest ever business leaders & such a smart, amusing, charismatic guy. Interviewed him often on my old CNN show & unlike many others, he was very kind to me when I left. I judge people how I find them -Jack was a class act.
— Piers Morgan, television personality and journalist
Jack Welch's death is unfortunate. Will obits be rounded or perpetuate myth-making? Welch cut R&D, manipulated SEC & tax reports, left a mess from which GE & shareholders have never recovered. He gave up ~$70m retirement perks only after I exposed their economics in (2002).
— David Cay Johnson, investigative reporter and co-founder of nonprofit news organization DCReport.org
Jack Welch will be missed. He was a great teacher and a patron to so many.
— Jim Kramer, founder of digital financial media company TheStreet and host of "Mad Money" on CNBC
A hero of mine passed away yesterday. You won’t meet a more intuitive leader than Jack Welch.
— Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings
I was honored to know @JackWelch. We bonded over our shared passion for the @RedSox & affection for Boston. Jack always encouraged me, personally & professionally. I cherish our times together. I will miss him dearly. My deepest condolences & love to @SuzyWelch & their family.
— Dennis Eckersley, Hall of Fame baseball pitcher and broadcaster
