Jeep crashes into living room of Danvers condo

DANVERS — Qiming Zou was working at home Wednesday afternoon when an unwanted guest crashed through his living room wall and came to rest in his living room
Zou said the intruder, a red 2012 Jeep Wrangler, slammed through his front wall and a downstairs bathroom before it stopped in the living room, a scant two feet from where he was working at his desk.
Zou, who lives at The Meadows Condominium complex at 19 Garden St., was unhurt. "That's about the best I can say about it," he wryly commented.
When police and firefighters arrived at the address, they found "the involved vehicle fully immersed into the building."
The Jeep was sitting in the middle of the home, surrounded by demolished drywall, splintered wood, assorted furniture and debris. A stairway leading to the second floor was ripped from its footing and rested against the front of the Jeep.
Town building inspectors were called to the scene and declared the condo unsafe for occupation until repairs could be made.
The driver, a 39-year-old Peabody man whom police did not further identify, was transported to Beverly hospital as a precaution. He was found to be uninjured and released.
Danvers police later said the driver will be summonsed to court on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Additionally, an application will be submitted to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for the operator, as an "immediate threat" to have his license canceled.
The accident remains under investigation by the Danvers police.