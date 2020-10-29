Judge agrees to combine cases against ex-TSA screener

PEABODY — A former TSA screener charged with sexually exploiting two teenagers, then trying to convince one of them to recant her story, will be tried on all of the charges against him at the same time, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Corey Chambers, 26, of Methuen, was arrested in July 2019 at Logan Airport on charges that he had convinced two teenage girls to engage in sexually inappropriate behavior with him in his car in exchange for providing them with Juul pods, marijuana and alcohol. He’s facing charges of child rape, indecent assault and battery and child enticement.
The offenses took place in Peabody and involved girls from that city and Haverhill, according to court documents.
Months later, while out on bail awaiting trial, Chambers allegedly used Instagram to send messages to one of the girls, leading prosecutors to seek witness intimidation charges. He was also put back in custody.
Prosecutor Michael Dulany filed a motion seeking to “join” the two cases for trial, a process called “joinder.”
Chambers attorney, Sara Attarchi, opposed the request.
After hearing from the attorneys, whose arguments were largely inaudible on the public access telephone line Thursday, Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler granted Dulany’s motion, finding that the two cases are intertwined and involve the same victim.
“All of the statements in the intimidation case are an attempt to persuade her to testify in a particular way,” said Drechsler.
No trial date has been set in the case, which is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 18.
During that hearing, Attarchi will ask a judge to reconsider Chambers’ bail status.
