SALEM — A federal judge has thrown out a Salem "ghost tour" operator's lawsuit against the Baker administration over COVID-19 restrictions on the size of tour groups.
Virginia-based Zaal Ventures Corp., which runs "Salem Ghost" walking tours and similar lore-based tours around the country, filed suit last November, contending that restricting the size of its tours to no more than 10 people was an infringement on its Constitutional rights under the First and 14th Amendments.
Among other arguments, lawyers for the tour operator contended that it was unfair to exempt large outdoor political protests from the order while restricting the tours.
But in a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin said that argument was "not well-founded."
Sorokin said that tour operators are part of the same category of businesses, along with museums and other types of outdoor activities, that were allowed to reopen with limits solely to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, not to regulate the content of the presentations being given. That puts it in a different footing than a protest, the judge said.
Sorokin also rejected the equal protection claim by the company, saying that while tour bus operators could conceivably be allowed to have more participants than walking tours, those participants would typically be seated and remain in a single seat during a tour, as opposed to moving and crowding around a guide, as happens during a walking tour.
That's not to say he was unsympathetic.
"The record indicates that the COVID-19 orders have created great difficulty for (Zaal) and their employees," Sorokin wrote. "The record also suggests that (they) have developed substantial measures to protect the safety of tour guides, customers, and passersby in their entirely outdoor operation, rendering their operation safer in terms of the risk of virus transmission than they were before the onset of the pandemic. The Court’s ruling measures only the constitutionality of the challenged orders. The reasonableness and wisdom of the particular details of the orders is a matter for the Commonwealth."
