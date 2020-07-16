BOSTON — A federal judge is weighing whether to release a North Shore man charged with sexually exploiting impoverished Laotian teenage boys while running a charitable program and teaching English in that country.
Michael Sebastian, 52, was arrested earlier this month at his mother's home in Lynn on charges of child sex trafficking and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country.
He has been detained since then, a status prosecutors sought to maintain during a hearing Thursday afternoon conducted via Zoom.
Sebastian runs the SMILE Project, which raises money to educate children and young adults in Laos, among the poorest countries in Southeast Asia. He has been living in that country for a decade.
Prosecutors allege that they received a report of the allegations last year and spoke to three Laotian teenage boys, who were between 14 and 17 at the time. The boys said they were invited to live with the man they knew as "Ajaan Michael" with the understanding that they would pay the U.S. equivalent of $11 a month.
The boys told investigators that Sebastian would allow them to perform "chores" and receive credits toward their rent, including giving him "massages."
Investigators later got a subpoena and obtained emails from Sebastian's Google account that appear to document credit for the massages.
During Thursday's hearing, prosecutor Anne Paruti elicited testimony from FBI agent Virginia Benda, who described finding one image of a naked boy lying face down on a table, though it did not legally qualify as child pornography, during a "preview" search of one device. Investigators seized a phone and computers containing approximately two terabytes of data, which they are now analyzing.
Benda also said investigators found a significant amount of cash in a white envelope, consisting of $100 bills, which was not seized because they were not authorized to do so in the search warrant. They later learned during an interview that Sebastian's name was on a checking account containing approximately $33,000.
Sebastian's attorney, Cara McNamara, told Judge Donald Cabell that those funds were actually donations to the charity.
During questioning by investigators after his July 7 arrest, Benda testified, Sebastian acknowledged that he was massaged by the boys while naked but denied any sexual aspect to it.
Paruti is urging Cabell to keep Sebastian in custody, citing his long history of overseas travel and ties outside the United States as indicative that he might be able to flee the U.S., as well as the potential danger he poses to children.
"This is a person who operated, basically, under a cloak of authority," said Paruti during the hearing, "in plain view."
McNamara, meanwhile, urged the judge to release Sebastian on $25,000 bond, saying two cousins in Ashby have offered to let him stay with them. She said Sebastian is willing to wear an electronic monitoring device and remain confined to the home pending trial.
She disputed that her client poses either a danger or a flight risk, noting the alleged victims are thousands of miles away, and that Sebastian's passport has been seized.
McNamara also introduced those cousins, as well as Sebastian's mother, brothers and several friends from the North Shore, who were listening to the Zoom hearing.
Cabell said he wants time to consider the decision, but he asked the court's pretrial services department to conduct a background investigation as to the suitability of Sebastian's cousins as potential custodians.
He expects to rule by early next week.
Sebastian, who appeared on video from the Wyatt detention facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, acknowledged the judge by bowing his head and putting his hands together in a prayer-like gesture most commonly understood to mean thanks.
